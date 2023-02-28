Bar incident leads to arrest

Feb. 27—An Odessa woman ended up getting 11 stitches late Sunday night after she was hit in the forehead with a beer bottle at the RedZone sports bar on East Eighth Street. Police made three arrests in connection with the incident.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers responded to a disturbance call at the bar around 11:30 p.m. and found the 22-year-old woman bleeding from her forehead.

Surveillance footage showed Billy Scitern, 38, and Tommy Glass, 42, walk to the young woman's booth and a verbal altercation break out. A short time later, the footage showed Scitern throw a glass bottle in the young woman's direction and a fight take place between Glass and Eric Tanner, 36.

Scitern was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Glass and Tanner were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

No bail had been set for Scitern as of Monday afternoon.

