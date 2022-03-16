Bar manager charged with allegedly disposing of gun used in 'stand your ground' shooting

The manager of a Pensacola cocktail lounge has been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence during the investigation of a fatal "stand your ground" shooting in January.

Mario Lawrence House, 69, of Pensacola was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday and released that afternoon on $100,000 bond for allegedly stashing the firearm a relative used during a shootout outside the lounge that resulted in the death of Kevin Johnson.

The relative was not charged in the shooting.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at Speak Eazy Cigars & Spirits located at 501 E. Baars St. the evening of Jan. 20 in response to a shooting to find shell casings on the ground in the parking lot of the cocktail lounge but no victims at the scene.

Investigators later determined that Johnson was the aggressor in the shooting after he left the lounge and came back with a firearm to confront House's relative.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said the men were acquaintances and that the relative acted in self-defense when he fired what was ultimately a fatal gunshot at Johnson, who was pronounced dead after someone at the bar took him to the hospital. The relative sustained a non-life threatening shot in the leg.

At the time, investigators did not find firearms at the scene or on either person involved in the shooting. House claimed to be an eye witness and initially told investigators he did not know what happened to the firearms involved.

According to a warrant, deputies reviewed surveillance footage from the bar that showed House standing on the sidewalk with his relative after the shooting. House was observed taking the gun out of his relative's hand and walking out of the camera view.

House returned back into the camera's view without the gun, and the relative left the property in a white truck, the report said.

Investigators questioned House at his residence about what was observed on the surveillance. House's explanation was redacted from the warrant report. The location of the gun is still unknown.

House was arrested for allegedly removing and concealing the firearm used in the death of Johnson. He is charged with evidence destroying for taking possession of and disposing of a firearm used by a suspect in a criminal investigation.

