Bar owner arrested for allegedly selling liquor after hours

Nov. 30—A Brownsville bar owner who was arrested earlier this week for selling alcohol after hours is out on bond.

Noemi De La Cruz told police she owns the Centenario Disco Rodeo Bar & Grill, but according to the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission, the bar is owned by Sareth MJ Marketing who listed an address in San Benito.

De La Cruz was arrested at about 3 a.m. Nov. 28 and charged with one count of selling alcohol beverage after hours.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, said police received an anonymous call from an individual who said that there were several vehicles spotted in the bar's parking lot and that alcohol was being sold after hours.

When the officers arrived at the bar, located at 1260 W. Price Rd., they spotted several people in the establishment sitting at tables and drinking alcoholic beverages.

"There were at least about six to seven individuals still in there. They were still consuming alcohol. There were alcoholic beverages on their tables. They (the beverages) were still cold," Sandoval said.

Because no TABC license was visible, the officers asked to see the bar's license, and another person, who claimed to be the bar's co-owner, showed them an expired bar license that expired in March 2022, Sandoval said.

However, according to TABC, the bar's permit is active and expires in October 2023.

A TABC spokesperson said TABC is investigating the allegations and "agents are working with the Brownsville Police Department to gather information and determine whether administrative charges against the bar are warranted."