Bar owners not happy following weekend shooting that left 7 injured in downtown Orlando

Bar owners in downtown Orlando are not happy following a weekend shooting that left seven people injured.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

Orlando police said that as bars and restaurants were closing, a large fight broke out and shooting followed.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Monday, police continued to search for shooting suspects.

Channel 9 received a video from someone who happened to be recording right before the person pulled out a gun.

The video shows that after the shots rang out, dozens of people ran down South Orange Avenue in fear.

Read: Video captures gunfire that left 7 hurt in downtown Orlando, police still seeking tips

The owner of The Lodge bar wrote Mayor Buddy Dyer a letter asking the city to do better following the shooting.

The city has been working to curb crime downtown for months now.

The city planning board has been pushing safety measures, including a permit for bars that serve alcohol after midnight.

Read: ‘Woman in Motion’: Orlando-based team behind Nichelle Nichols documentary speaks out

Channel 9 reached out to the city for comment on it, they said they’re processing the request.

In response to Channel 9′s request for more information, police said they are still working to get a description of the suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to call Orlando Police Department or contact Crimeline by texting or dialing **8477(TIPS).

Read: Groups rally in Orlando to expand Florida’s LGBTQ+ healthcare coverage

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.