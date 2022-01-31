Update: Bar parking lot stabbing victims are stable — and uncooperative, Fresno police say

Two men fled after stabbing two others outside a north Fresno bar on Sunday night, but the victims have not been cooperative with investigators, police said Monday.

A witness told officers several men got into a fight about 9:30 p.m. outside Elliot’s Bar, near Cedar and Nees avenues, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.

Two men fled the scene after the stabbing of two others — one victim was 23 and the other 24, police said in Monday’s update.

Because the victims have not been willing to talk about the fight, investigators said they don’t know what started the altercation.

Two men fled from Elliot’s parking lot in a light-colored vehicle though the make and model were unclear, police said.

The victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and are in stable condition, police said.

Officers on the scene said the bar was full of people, creating a chaotic scene when police arrived.

No arrests have been made, according to Dooley.