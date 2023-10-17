Bar patron stabbed repeatedly on dance floor in dispute over woman, Florida cops say

Dancing turned dangerous in the Florida Panhandle when one man began repeatedly stabbing another man on the dance floor, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Bric a Brac club in Destin, a coastal tourist town about 50 miles east of Pensacola.

The identity of the 27-year-old victim has not been released as of Oct. 17, but he sustained wounds to the face and neck, the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News in an email.

“(The) Santa Rosa Beach man is expected to survive despite being stabbed multiple times on the dance floor ... during a disagreement over a female,” officials said.

The attacker immediately left the club and remains at large, officials said. Investigators have not released details of his identity.

A knife believed to have been used in the attack was found by deputies “on the dance floor,” officials said.

Bric a Brac opened in 2014 as a combination restaurant and bar and it promotes itself as “Destin’s #1 Latin hot spot.”

The victim’s home in Santa Rosa Beach is about 20 miles east of Destin.

