Bar shooting suspect identified as former cop whose wife filed for divorce

The man who opened fire inside a famed Orange County biker bar, leaving four dead, was a retired police officer locked in lengthy divorce proceedings with his wife, who he reportedly targeted in the shooting.

The bloodshed unfolded Wednesday night at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, officials said. The suspected gunman, identified as John Snowling, was also killed.

Ventura Police Officer John Snowling in 2000. (Carlos Chavez / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file)

Snowling was a sergeant with the Ventura Police Department, about 120 northwest from the bar, and worked there until his retirement in 2014, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Snowling's wife had filed for divorce against him on Dec. 21 last year, according to Ventura County Superior Court records. Proceedings are still ongoing.

Their attorneys and representatives of the Ventura Police Department and the city of Ventura could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Snowling had a base salary of $98,748 in 2013 with total pay of $127,353, according to the latest public records on his earnings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com