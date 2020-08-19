Barack Obama, Kamala Harris to speak on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Former President Barack Obama will close out Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, after Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., accepts the party's nomination for vice president -- making official her place in history as the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major political party.

Under Democrats' theme of "A More Perfect Union," Harris will deliver remarks from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, the same venue former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to use for his acceptance speech on Thursday, effectively kicking off their fall campaign to the White House.

"America is not going back to where it was before Donald Trump's mismanagement of the pandemic and subsequent economic crisis, because for too many people, that wasn't good enough. As he leads us out of crisis, Joe Biden will help build back better," the Democratic National Convention Committee said in a release on Wednesday's program. "He will have a historic partner in these efforts: the first female vice president."

Harris, California's junior senator who at age 55 is more than 20 years younger than her 77-year-old running mate, offers the prospect of energizing younger and more progressive voters who have lamented Biden as the nominee.

Wednesday's primetime programming also includes speeches from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden's former campaign trail opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and the party's 2016 nominee for president, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Wednesday's lineup of speakers:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, the Vice Presidential Nominee

Former President Barack Obama

With musical performances from:

Billie Eilish

Jennifer Hudson

