Barack Obama reveals favorite music of 2019 including hits from Lizzo, Lil Nas X and The Black Keys

Barack Obama reveals favorite music of 2019 including hits from Lizzo, Lil Nas X and The Black Keys

While many people are recapping this past year, former President Barack Obama has also joined in by unveiling his favorite music from 2019.

On Tuesday, Obama posted a list of 35 songs that were his favorites this year on Instagram.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year," he wrote in the caption. "If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick."

A few of the songs he highlighted such as Beyonce's "Mood 4 Eva," Lizzo's "Juice," and The Black Keys' "Go" were also a part of his previous released summer playlist that he shared in August.

(MORE: 3-month-old baby gets hug, kiss from former President Barack Obama)

Newer additions include "In My Room" by Frank Ocean, "Oblivions" by The National, and "Suge" by DaBaby.

To coincide with Obama's picks, Spotify has also created a playlist including each song for your listening pleasure.

Ahead of giving everyone a look at his favorite music, he also posted his favorite movies which included standouts such as "Marriage Story," "Amazing Grace" and "Little Women."

Also before sharing his movie faves, Obama's initial list posted included books he enjoyed such as "The Yellow House" by Sarah M. Broom, "Trust Excercise" by Susan Choi and "Normal People" by Sally Rooney.

"This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too," Obama wrote in an Instagram caption. "Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences."

