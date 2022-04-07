  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Barack Obama Said He Underestimated Threat Of Disinformation While In Office

Nick Visser
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Former President Barack Obama spoke at length about the spread of misinformation during the 2020 presidential election and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying he underestimated how vulnerable the world’s democracies were, including the U.S., while he was in the White House.

Obama made the comments during a conference on disinformation Wednesday, speaking about his experience dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin’s iron grip on information on the country amid its invasion of Ukraine. But he added the threat of misinformation had come to roost at home, saying the nation had a “demand for crazy on the internet that we have to grapple with.”

“If you asked me what I’m most concerned about when I think back toward the end of my presidency, it probably has more to do with the topic here today,” he said at the event, presented by The Atlantic and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. “It’s something I grappled with a lot during my presidency. I saw it sort of unfold, and that is the degree to which information, disinformation, misinformation was being weaponized.”

“I think I underestimated the degree to which democracies were as vulnerable to it as they were, including ours,” Obama continued.

He pointed to repeated claims from many Americans — including his successor, Donald Trump — that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, as well as widespread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

“For all the flaws that exist in our own society, you can get any information you want right now. Unfiltered, there’s literally nothing you cannot receive right now in this room,” Obama said. “And yet, in our society … roughly 40% of the country appears convinced that the current president was elected fraudulently and that the election was rigged.”

He went on to say social media companies should be more transparent about their practices rather than profiting off conflict.

“The growth of social media and technology whose product design monetizes anger, resentment, conflict, division and in some cases makes people very vulnerable … can lead to violence,” he said. “It’s not just the Rohingya in Myanmar, it’s not just in some far-off place. But if you are a woman, if you are a person of color, if you are a trans person… what’s said matters.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • Thomas Sankara murder: Ex-Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaoré found guilty

    Burkina Faso's former leader Blaise Compaoré is found guilty of complicity in killing his close friend.

  • Trump was repeatedly introduced as the '45th and 47th president' during a party at his Mar-a-Lago club

    Trump suggested several times on Tuesday evening that he may run again in 2024, according to a new Washington Post report.

  • Democrats unveil bill to impose ethics, recusal standards on Supreme Court

    A group of Democratic lawmakers unveiled legislation on Wednesday that would force the Supreme Court to adopt various ethics standards, including recusal requirements for justices with financial and personal ties to parties involved in cases before the high court. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) led a group of lawmakers on the House and Senate Judiciary committees…

  • Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

    Former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino were held in contempt of Congress for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas rendered by the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The two men on Wednesday became the latest members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle to face legal jeopardy as the select committee continues its more than nine-month-long probe into the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. The near-party-line 220-203 vote will send the criminal referrals for Navarro and Scavino to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

  • North Carolina forward Brady Manek says thanks for memories, 'will forever be a Tar Heel'

    After national championship loss, North Carolina basketball forward Brady Manek gave thanks to the UNC team and that he "will forever be a Tar Heel"

  • Cake adds newest ingredient to sexual wellness recipe: Entrance into Target

    Following a successful launch into Walmart stores last year, sexual wellness startup Cake is expanding its mainstream presence into Target. Los Angeles-based Cake raised $4 million in funding last year when it made its national retail launch into Walmart. New investors into the company this time around include Bullish and Kendra Jackson, while Lerer Hippeau, which led the $4 million seed round, is back again with additional seed investors, including Sugar Capital, Brand Foundry Ventures, Selva Ventures, Silas Capital, Gabby Slome, Brian Bordainick and Kate Wallman.

  • Tech Goes From Haven to Hazard as Investors Fear Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling is picking up again in the priciest corner of the U.S. stock market -- that of fast growth technology shares -- as investors whipsaw between seeking higher returns and safety.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force T

  • New Mexico legislature approves $500 payments to residents. Here are the details

    New Mexico will provide new payments totaling $500 for individual adults or $1,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation.

  • How Navajo are turning on taps – even in remote, dry areas

    Taking a severe toll on the Navajo Nation, the pandemic also highlighted how many residents lack running water – spurring ingenuity-based solutions.

  • Poland blocks EU compromise on global minimum corporate tax deal

    Poland on Tuesday blocked a French-proposed compromise on how to implement a minimum corporate tax across the European Union in another blow to a global overhaul of international tax rules. Nearly 140 countries, including Poland, reached a two-track deal in October on a minimum tax rate of 15% on multinationals and agreed to make it harder for companies such as Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Meta's Facebook to avoid tax by booking profits in low-tax jurisdictions. France, which holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency, has pushed for a quick implementation of the deal in the 27-nation bloc, where tax issues require unanimous approval.

  • In stunning reversal, protests leave Sri Lanka's ruling dynasty teetering

    In 2020, Mahinda Rajapaksa won elections to become Sri Lanka's prime minister, serving under his brother and president Gotabaya. Less than a year later, the country's pre-eminent political dynasty is in trouble, as protesters take to the streets making demands that would have been unthinkable before the economic crisis struck: that the president steps down. "Gota go home!" hundreds of people chanted along a leafy boulevard in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo this week as cars drove past, honking their horns in support.

  • Hungary's authoritarian leader breaks with the EU, saying he'll pay for Russian gas in rubles

    "We don't have any difficulty paying in rubles," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told reporters on Wednesday.

  • Dan Rather: Treatment of Jackson by GOP senators ‘beyond shameful’

    Broadcast news icon Dan Rather blasted Republican senators for the line of questioning many of them directed at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, during her Senate Judiciary Committee hearings last month. “The treatment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson by most Republican senators is beyond shameful,” Rather said in a tweet…

  • Turkey's Erdogan says dissolving Tunisia'a parliament a smear on democracy

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan slammed a move by Tunisia's leader to dissolve its parliament last week as a "smearing of democracy" and a blow to the will of the Tunisian people. Tunisia's political crisis escalated last week when more than half the members of parliament held an online session to revoke President Kais Saied's decrees. Saied suspended parliament July in a move his opponents call a coup.

  • This new Netflix true-crime docuseries is shocking viewers

    One of the clearest indications of the horror that awaits viewers of Netflix’s newest true-crime series — Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — comes from a review in The Guardian, of all places. You might, for example, expect a certain refinement of manner from a UK print journalist. But that review of Netflix’s new … The post This new Netflix true-crime docuseries is shocking viewers appeared first on BGR.

  • 34 "Bridgerton" Season 2 Behind-The-Scenes Photos That'll Make You Love The Cast Even More

    The pics of Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are the objects of ALL MY DESIRES...View Entire Post ›

  • Son of 'Happy Days' star Marion Ross recalls working with Ron Howard: 'I've always been in awe'

    Jim Meskimen, actor and impressionist, is the son of Marion Ross, star of "Happy Days." He currently has three upcoming productions, including “Hunters,” Gaslit” and “The Big Door Prize.”

  • Tiger Woods says he is aiming to play the 2022 Masters

    "As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Woods said, 14 months after a devastating car crash.

  • Blinken: Bucha was a 'deliberate campaign to kill'

    Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews before flying to Brussels for meetings with NATO and G7 ministers, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia's attrocities in Bucha were "a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape." (April 5)

  • India condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance

    India on Tuesday condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and called for an independent investigation, having earlier declined to explicitly criticise the invasion of Ukraine by its long-time partner Russia. A Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman said on Tuesday that between 150 and 300 bodies may be in a mass grave by a church in the town of Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine, calling images of the dead in Bucha that have shocked the world a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.