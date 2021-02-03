Barack Obama says he didn't originally understand why people loved Michelle Obama's hair at Joe Biden's inauguration

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021. Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images

Barack Obama says he didn't understand the hype surrounding Michelle Obama's Inauguration Day hair.

Still, he said he feels his wife is "a fashion icon."

Michelle attended the inauguration wearing a curled hairstyle and monochromatic outfit.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

People couldn't get enough of Michelle Obama's hair and outfit at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January - but her husband Barack Obama didn't originally understand the hype.

Last week, the former president joined Washington, DC-based MahoganyBooks and the Very Smart Brothas Book Club for a virtual chat. He shared a video of their call on Tuesday, which includes a clip of him discussing Michelle's recent ensemble after an attendee asked how he felt seeing his wife in her "inauguration drip" that "blew up Twitter."

"I don't know what it is about y'all with Michelle and her belts," Barack said.

"I asked Michelle about it at dinner the other night," he continued. "I said, 'Listen, baby, you are gorgeous. You know I understand completely why you are a fashion icon.' But I said, 'Was your hair different? Cause it didn't look that different.'"

On Inauguration Day, Michelle wore her hair in sleek curls with light-brown highlights. Hairstylist Yene Damtew created the look and told Vogue it was inspired by the burgundy ensemble Michelle wore that day.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021. JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Though Barack didn't seem to originally understand the hype surrounding Michelle's hair, he still noted that he thought she looked great.

"Anyway, so I don't have an answer other than just knowing she looks good and looks better than me," he said. "I understand that."

Michelle's monochromatic Inauguration Day outfit included a turtleneck shirt, high-waisted pants, a matching jacket, and a statement belt. The look was designed by American designer Sergio Hudson, and styled by Meredith Koop, who said on Instagram that it was meant to look "sleek, chic, and modern."

Story continues

Read more: Michelle Obama's stylist explained the meaning behind her inauguration outfit: 'She has taken a look at the rule book and turned the page'

The former first lady also supported Black-owned makeup brands for the presidential event, wearing products from Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs, among other companies.

Many people have since pointed out that Obama's outfit contrasted a similar look she wore to Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017. At the time, she donned a maroon coat, matching dress, black boots, and an updo hairstyle - all of which were arguably more casual than the outfit she sported in January.

Read the original article on Insider