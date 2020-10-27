Barack Obama slams Jared Kushner’s comments on Black success: ‘Who are these people?’

The former president blasted the senior Trump aide for implying that Black people did not want to achieve

Barack Obama has taken exception to Jared Kushner’s dismissive comments that implied Black people needed to want success before they could achieve it.

The former president has been on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee Joe Biden who served as vice president in his administration. Obama addressed Kushner’s remarks Tuesday while on the stump at an Orlando drive in rally.

Joe Biden for President supporters looks on while former President Barack Obama campaigns for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Camping World Stadium on October 27, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

“His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful. That’s the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?” Obama said.

#BREAKING: President Obama slams Jared Kushner comments on Black Americans' desire for success: "His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful. That's the problem. Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?" pic.twitter.com/KJA9ttLB8Z — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2020

On Monday, theGrio reported President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor ignited a firestorm of controversy during an appearance with Fox News. While discussing Trump’s Platinum Plan geared towards the Black community, Kushner suggested that Black people did not want to be successful and there was but so much that the administration could do if there weren’t a change in their mindset.

“The thing we’ve seen in the Black community, which is mostly Democratic,” said Kushner, “is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

WATCH: Jared Kushner implies many Black Americans do not “want to be successful.” pic.twitter.com/QolVpNFxPP — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Kushner was widely criticized on social media by users and blasted by Rep. Cedric Richmond for his “white privilege.”

“It’s White privilege … This whole thought that the President could want success for Black people more than Black people is just consistent ignorance coming out of the White House.” – Rep. Cedric Richmond on Jared Kushner’s comments about Black Americans’ desire for success pic.twitter.com/VRtclZxHVt — CNN (@CNN) October 27, 2020

The Democratic National Committee also responded to Kusher.

“This dismissive approach to the issues that Black voters care about is indicative of Trump’s callousness and disregard for the lives of Black people,” said the statement issued by DNC national press secretary Brandon Gassaway.

The 44th commander-in-chief also critiqued his successor for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 200,000 Americans dead and more than 8 million infected. He branded Trump as “jealous of COVID’s media coverage” as he’s claimed recently that the media has been too focused on the pandemic.

Obama also faulted Trump for putting those closest to him in danger of the easily transmitted airborne disease. Last month, Trump revealed that he contracted the disease. First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, and advisors close to the president also tested positive for COVID-19 but most have since recovered. However, in recent days, there has been another outbreak associated with those who work closely with Vice President Mike Pence.

“I lived in the White House for awhile,” Mr. Obama said. “You know, it’s a controlled environment. You can take some preventive measures in the White House to avoid getting sick. Except this guy can’t seem to do it. He’s turned the White House into a hot zone.”

He also added that Trump, “hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends or treating the presidency as anything more than a reality show that can give him the attention that he craves.”

