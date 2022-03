Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Sunday.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” he tweeted in the afternoon. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. [Former first lady Michelle Obama] and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he added.

———