Barack Obama urges voters to fight for democracy during Democratic rally in Pennsylvania
Former President Barack Obama stumped fof Senate candidate John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro during a rally in Pennsylvania.
President Joe Biden weighed gun control legislation during a fundraiser in Illinois for Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president also suggested Dems could keep majorities.
KDKA's Erica Mokay was in Latrobe to capture the scene as former President Donald Trump spoke for Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano.
Carlson and other tenants hit with similarly high increases converged on Antioch's City Hall for marathon hearings, pleading for protection. In September, the City Council on a 3-2 vote approved a 3% cap on annual increases.
Mass layoffs at Twitter: It was Elon's first full week as the boss of Twitter post-$44 billion acquisition.
Rep. Tom Malinowski is one of the more vulnerable Democrats running for re-election to Congress during the 2022 midterms.
The comedy sketch had the former president appealing alongside a bot and a Covid conspiracy theorist
Its brown-gray fuzzy exterior arguably also makes it one of the cutest, which can be a bad combo for unsuspecting, bug-loving residents.
On the right bank of the Dnipro river on the southern front, the Russians are setting up defence lines, and on the left they are mining the coast and evacuating residents. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "[The enemy] is engaged in active defence and trying to hold the occupied lines.
Dusty Baker's 2002 Giants fell just short in the World Series, but not his Astros on Saturday night
A man was hurt following a shooting Friday afternoon.
Nearly 39 million Americans in 47 states have already cast their ballots.
The comedian called it a "surprise party of one fist."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is speaking out for the first time since her husband was brutally attacked. She said it's going to be a "long haul" and "we have to be optimistic."
MIAMI (AP) The NBA made its voice heard during the 2020 election cycle. LeBron James' ''More Than A Vote'' initiative, formed after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked a national protest movement, was everywhere. All 30 teams are doing various things in advance of Tuesday's midterm election, like airing public service announcements, leading registration drives and having employees volunteer at polling locations.
President Joe Biden says he's "optimistic" about his party's chances in the critical midterm elections next week, telling reporters he's confident Democrats will hold the Senate. "We're going to win this time around," he says. (Nov. 4)
Who's in, who's out in week 9? Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman Sean Patrick Maloney spoke with Meet the Press on Sunday morning and defended the Democratic Party's stance on crime and policing.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) during a CBS appearance on Sunday jokingly advised former President Trump to not announce a 2024 run before Christmas. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Sununu about Trump’s presidential prospects after Axios reported on Friday that Trump and his team are eyeing Nov. 14 as a possible launch…
Qatar is home to some 2.9 million people, but only a small fraction — around one in 10 — are Qatari citizens. The tiny country on the eastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula juts out into the Persian Gulf. There lies the North Field, the world's largest underwater gas field, which Qatar shares with Iran.
"If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons."View Entire Post ›