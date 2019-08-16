Barbados police say no signs of an intruder in house where British woman found dead

Police in Barbados have said there was no sign of any intruder at a home where a British woman was found dead with serious burns.

Natalie Crichlow, 44, from London, was on the island to visit her disabled brother. She was found dead on July 28, and her family said an intruder had entered the house and set her alight in her bed.

On Friday police in Barbados said there was no sign of an intruder, and there was no flammable liquid found on her clothes.

Tyrone Griffith, chief commissioner for Barbados police, said that the fire which killed her began in the kitchen.

A post mortem showed she died from an infection, following serious burns.

Natalie Crichlow, who was in Barbados to look after her disabled brother More

The Luton-born make-up artist, a mother of three, was found in the garden.

“This matter is being treated as an unnatural death, and intense investigations are ongoing,” said Mr Griffith.

“At this stage there is nothing to indicate that there was an intruder at the premise.”

A man who once lived at the house has been interviewed, but Mr Griffith said that he had no involvement in her death.

Ms Crichlow’s niece said she was concerned that police were not treating the investigation as a murder inquiry.