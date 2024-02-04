Barbara Banaian: What is a leap year?

The new year, 2024, is here! And it happens to be a Leap Year. So, we will have an extra day this month. Hooray!

We are also using the same calendar year as 1996, as both years have 366 days and both start on a Monday. If only we could return to 1996 with our current knowledge and insight!

But meanwhile, what is a leap year? It is a year in the Gregorian calendar which has 366 days, with an extra day added to make up for the difference between an ordinary year (365 days) and an astronomical year (366 days).

That just made things more complicated. Can’t we just make all the seconds a little longer? But this solution doesn’t seem too big a problem. As long as we don't end up with a metric calendar!

The earth rotates 365.24219 (or, 365.25) times during one orbit around the sun. It is not an even 365 days. One reason may be because the earth's orbit is elliptical. One theory is that something may have hit the earth (when the solar system was still young) and knocked it off its axis.

During his many conquests, Julius Caesar spent some time in Egypt, and along with Cleopatra he also met some astronomers. From them, Caesar learns that the lunar calendar that Rome had used was off by more than 10 days a year. The lunar calendar had 12 months of 29 or 30 days. The Egyptian astronomers told Caesar that the correct length of a solar year was 365.25 days and that the winter solstice fell on Dec. 24.

Historically this had been fixed by occasionally inserting a 13th month called the “intercalans.” However, the wars had distracted Roman government and they had missed a couple of those fix-it months.

Returning from wars and finally emperor of the Roman Empire, Caesar sought to correct this by adding an extra 24 hours every four years. It seemed easier to add one extra day every four years.

But first Caesar had to move the months around to get the solstice back on the end of the year. To do this, he inserted three months, so that 46 B.C. lasted 445 days! From 45 B.C. on, there would be months of 29, 30, or 31 days and no more intercalens.

As befits someone doing such work on the calendar, the old lunar month of Quintillis, the fifth month of the Roman calendar that began with March, was renamed July, after Caesar. In the resetting of the calendar, given the winter solstice at the end of December, the new Julian calendar made the old 11th and 12th months of January and February now the first two months. And because February had previously been the last month, that was where Leap Day went.

But we live on the Gregorian calendar, not the Julian calendar. Why is that? That’s because the Leap Year was imperfect even though so much better than the lunar calendars before it. Pope Gregor XIII, recognizing that tiny discrepancy of about 11 minutes a solar year, decreed that they would skip 10 days in October 1582 to get the measurement even closer. From then on, any year ending in 00 that is not divisible by 400 would not be a Leap Year.

It is fun to discover the history of events sometimes taken for granted, like Leap Year. So I wish you a Happy Leap Day, 2024! How will you spend it?

