Barbara Walters’ home of 30 years lists in Manhattan. Take a look at the elegant estate

Even though Barbara Walters, the iconic television broadcaster who changed the face of news, died in late 2022, her presence seems to live on inside her remarkably elegant Fifth Avenue home.

The five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom Manhattan estate has hit the real estate market for $19.75 million, and according to the Wall Street Journal, very little has changed since Walters walked its halls.

“There is such a special feeling in this wonderful full floor apartment on Fifth Avenue and 75th Street, the most coveted and beloved location on The Upper East Side,” the listing on Compass describes. “The scale of the entrance gallery and rooms, the views to Central Park at just the perfect height, and the knowledge that so many wonderful dinner parties and meetings have happened in this chic residence make this a most unique residence.”

Although the listing doesn’t mention the square footage of the residence, it’s clear via the photos that it’s extremely spacious and packed with high-end amenities including:

Fireplaces

Eat-in kitchen

Butler’s pantry

Ample security

The building, which was built in 1944, only has one apartment per floor, making it exclusive and private.

The Wall Street Journal reported that according to her 2008 memoir, Walters hosted a slew of famous faces throughout her decades living in the luxury of the home, included some of those she interviewed.

Walters pioneered the way for women in the world of news with her career that spanned almost her entire life. She died at 93 on Dec. 30.

The listing is held by Alexa Lambert, Marc Achilles and Georgeana Leontiou.

