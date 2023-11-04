Barbarians player Api Ratuniyarawa charged with sexual assault

Api Ratuniyarawa was named in the Barbarians' squad for Saturday's game with Wales

A Barbarians rugby player has been charged with sexual assault.

Api Ratuniyarawa, 37, from West Northamptonshire, was due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by touching, South Wales Police said.

He was named in the Barbarians' squad ahead of the game against Wales at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, with kick-off at 14:30 GMT.

In a statement, Barbarian FC said: "As soon as we were contacted by South Wales Police we cooperated fully, assisting them with their enquiries.

"On their advice we can't comment any further as the investigation is ongoing."