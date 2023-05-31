Killer ex-boyfriend branded a coward after refusing to appear in court for sentencing

Anna Jedrkowiak, known as Ania, was murdered by ex-boyfriend Dennis Akpomedaye - Metropolitan Police/PA

A murderer who travelled more than 140 miles to try to behead his former girlfriend in an alleyway was branded a “coward” when he refused to appear in court for sentencing.

Dennis Akpomedaye, 30, used a large kitchen knife to saw at Anna Jedrkowiak’s neck after stabbing her almost 40 times in Ealing, west London, in front of her new boyfriend.

Kingston Crown Court heard that Akpomedaye had taken a coach from Newport, South Wales, two days prior to the “barbaric [and] cowardly” attack on May 29 last year.

Dennis Akpomedaye has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 29 years, for the murder of ex-girlfriend Anna Jedrkowiak - Metropolitan Police/PA

CCTV footage played to the court showed Akpomedaye, wearing a hood and balaclava, waiting for the 21-year-old university student, known as Ania, to finish her shift at a restaurant.

During his sentencing on Wednesday, Akpomedaye hid in a police cell and refused to come face to face with Ania’s family.

Judge Rajeev Shetty jailed him for a minimum term of 29 years.

Katareyna Glowacka, 39, Miss Jedrkowiak’s sister, told the court his absence “just shows his true character, that he is a proper coward”.

“He committed a crime but he is not able to face us, he’s not able to look us in the eyes.

“For me, personally, it’s really disrespectful that he killed my sister and he didn’t show any remorse.”

She said her sister’s killer should have received a longer sentence as he is a “danger” to society.

Miss Glowacka, who was pregnant when her sister died, added: “It is heartbreaking that my little baby boy will never meet his auntie.”

Akpomedaye, who was born in Nigeria, met Miss Jedrkowiak online in January 2021 and they dated for about a year before she ended the relationship.

A vigil close to the scene in Ealing where Anna Jedrkowiak, known as Ania, was murdered by Dennis Akpomedaye - Metropolitan Police/PA

In the weeks before her murder, Akpomedaye, who could not accept the break-up, began trying to manipulate her by threatening suicide.

Kerim Fuad KC, defending Akpomedaye, said the killer had been “slowly falling down a dark hole”, living in maggot-infested “squalor” and facing financial difficulty.

In the weeks before the murder, Akpomedaye told his victim: “We will be together no matter what. I will find you.”

Police say he has never shown any remorse for the murder, refusing to answer officers’ questions or attend court for his trial or sentencing.

Pressure killers to appear in court

Dominic Raab, the former justice secretary, had committed to preventing people convicted of the most serious crimes from refusing to appear before the families of their victims after a series of cases provoked outrage.

A promised law to pressure killers to appear in court for sentencing is at risk of being shelved after Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, refused to commit to the legislation earlier this month.

Judge Rajeev Shetty told Miss Jedrkowiak’s family: “You have been present in court for the entire trial and sentence and heard the most painful evidence of Ania’s last moments.

“I cannot imagine the horror and upset you have experienced and I know, as has been said, that Ania’s premature death will leave a hole in your lives that can never be closed.

“What I can say is that you have behaved with dignity. The sentence cannot do much to help you grieve or recover, save that I hope it at least completes a process of justice being done.”

