Barbecue to challah bread: What is the fanciest H-E-B in the Austin area?

Austin Answered loves Reddit Austin.

Following a decades-old newspaper format, this American-Statesman column answers readers' questions about the city.

For its part, the social media website, founded in 2005 and now based in San Francisco, divides up subjects, then scoops up links, videos, text posts and images, which are discussed by users, who are prone to snark, not my favorite part of the experience.

Every once in a while, a Reddit Austin post fits the fancies of Statesman readers. This week's Austin Answered question:

What is the fanciest H-E-B in the Austin area?

This one attracted scores of comments on Reddit Austin, although the thread veered off into the pros and cons of Whole Foods and Amazon. Let's see if a few choice responses about H-E-B — and its Central Market brand — generate chat here.

Ignore, if you will, the Reddit handles.

Eltex: "Probably the new Lake Austin Boulevard one. Multiple levels, pizza shop, barbecue and coffee. (They) sell whole goats and suckling pigs in frozen meat section."

p----p: "The Central Market on South Lamar has merchandising that is unmatched in the grocery business. From the mountains of veggies packed in ice by the entrance to the handmade signage — the mushroom display is wild — waterfall behind the pineapples (note: not currently working), the only plant-based butcher counter that I know of, giant mural of Austin landmarks — that’s all before you even get through the produce department. Yeah, and the Lake Austin H-E-B has escalators for those interested in that."

synaptic_drift: "Take them to the two-football-field-sized one on Congress and Slaughter. Make sure you have a store map first. The one and only time I went there was to get cat food that was out at another store. Thought I'll just run in and out quickly. I didn't look at a map, and made the mistake of parking in one of the only parking places in the lot near the barbeque restaurant part. The cat food was located all the way on the opposite side."

addicted2weed: "It's not the fanciest, and definitely not the best organized, but the H-E-B "Kosher Store" off of Far West is pretty cool. Their outdoor plant selection is my favorite of any local H-E-B, but their kosher foods, halal meats, challah bread and pastries are definitely worth the trip. H-E-B Westlake would be my choice for best quality and selection; Lake Austin Boulevard for fanciest"

ImpressiveTear6288: "I dunno what fancy is, but Mueller is up there with the food court, bar, cheese section and fancy foods. I just love Hancock because it carries so many new products and great produce."

