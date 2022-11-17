A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

3
VANESSA GERA
·5 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The long border between Finland and Russia runs through thick forests and is marked only by wooden posts with low fences meant to stop stray cattle. Soon, a stronger, higher fence will be erected on parts of the frontier.

Earlier this month, Polish soldiers began laying coils of razor wire on the border with Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania. Cameras and an electronic monitoring system also will be installed on the area that once was guarded only by occasional patrols of border guards.

The fall of the Berlin Wall more than 30 years ago symbolized hope for cooperation with Moscow. Now, Russia’s war in Ukraine has ushered in a new era of confrontation in Europe — and the rise of new barriers of steel, concrete and barbed wire. These, however, are being built by the West.

“The Iron Curtain is gone, but the ‘barbed wire curtain’ is now unfortunately becoming the reality for much of Europe,” said Klaus Dodds, a professor of geopolitics at Royal Holloway, University of London. “The optimism that we had in Europe after 1989 is very much now gone.”

Fear and division have replaced the euphoria when Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall and broke off chunks of the barrier erected in 1961 by Communist leaders. It stretched for 155 kilometers (nearly 100 miles), encircling West Berlin until 1989, when East German authorities opened crossings following mass protests. Within a year, East and West Germany were reunited.

Some countries in the European Union began building border fences as a response to more than 1 million refugees and other migrants entering southern Europe from the Middle East and Africa in 2015 alone. In 2015 and 2016, Russia ushered thousands of asylum-seekers, also mostly from the Middle East, to border checkpoints in northern Finland.

When relations with Belarus deteriorated after its authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner of an election widely seen as fraudulent, the government in Minsk sent thousands of migrants across the EU's frontiers in what Dodds called “hybrid warfare.” In response, Poland and Lithuania erected walls along their borders with Belarus.

Michal Baranowski, head of the Warsaw office of the German Marshal Fund think tank, said most security analysts believe Belarus coordinated its effort with Moscow, “in effect destabilizing our borders ahead of war in Ukraine.”

Fearing another migration crisis as a response to sanctions against Moscow because of the nearly nine-month war in Ukraine, European leaders have begun hardening their borders.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced plans to fortify parts of her country's 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border — the longest with any EU member. Moscow has threatened “serious military-political consequences” against Finland and Sweden for seeking to join NATO, and Marin said the fortifications would help defend the nation against the “hybrid threat” of possible large-scale and irregular migration orchestrated by the Kremlin.

The new barriers offer little protection from missiles or tanks. Governments instead expect the walls, fences and electronic surveillance to provide better control of their borders and to stop large migrant surges.

Dodds says Russia has been weaponizing migration for several years as it engages in a “civilization conflict with its European neighbors."

Russia bombed and harassed Syria's population in 2015 “in a deliberate attempt to create a humanitarian crisis," he said.

“I think one of the difficulties we sometimes have outside of Russia is in actually appreciating quite how cynical, quite how calculating, quite how deliberate some of this work is,” said Dodds, author of “The New Border Wars: The Conflicts that Will Define Our Future.”

Russia's use of migrants to create social discord in places like Poland, Lithuania and Latvia has led to those governments not offering them the chance to apply for asylum and refusing them entry in many cases — as has happened in other European countries like Greece and Hungary.

Those pushed back to Belarus have been subjected to abuse by Belarusian guards who initially helped them cross the borders, according to human rights groups.

Human rights activists in Poland have protested the the 5½-meter (18-foot) steel wall erected along 186 kilometers (115 miles) of its border with Belarus, arguing that it keeps out the weakest people but not the most determined.

Anna Alboth of the Minority Rights Group has spent months at that border and said she has seen people use ladders to scale the fence or tunnel under it.

Since the wall was finished last summer, about 1,800 migrants who made it inside Poland and found themselves in forests desperate for food, water or medicine have called Grupa Granica, an umbrella organization Alboth co-founded.

“It’s very difficult territory, the east of Poland," she said. "There are a lot of animals. I had a situation where I went to one group and I stepped on people who were half-conscious. I am sure there were many people like this.”

She said she recently encountered groups of women from Sudan who appeared to be human trafficking victims, as well as medical students from Africa who were in their fifth year of studies in Russia.

“They said ‘Russia is falling apart and we want to live in a normal country,’” Alboth said.

A Polish government security official, Stanislaw Zaryn, acknowledged the border wall doesn't stop everyone seeking to cross illegally, but added: “It does allow our forces to act rapidly and more efficiently, without the need to deploy as much manpower as before.”

Both that wall and the fence with Kaliningrad “convey a strong message to Minsk and Moscow that Poland takes the security and integrity of its borders extremely seriously," Zaryn said. “I believe that Belarus and Russia will think twice before pursuing again the weaponization of migration.”

Dodds said he understands the impulse to build walls but warns that they rarely work as intended, often pushing migrants onto more hazardous journeys.

While militarized borders might be popular, they also tend to dehumanize desperate migrants, who often are willing to risk the danger of border crossings for a better life.

Building such walls and fences "sucks empathy and compassion from our societies,” Dodds said.

___

Jari Tanner contributed to this report from Helsinki.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • University of Idaho murders: two roommates were at home when four students were killed

    Idaho police said that two roommates were home when the four University of Idaho students were killed on early Sunday morning, but didn't call 911 until around noon.

  • Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

    Russian airstrikes inflicted more damage on Ukraine on Thursday, with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site. At least four people were killed and more than a dozen others wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said. Separately, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres announced an extension of a four-month-old deal to ensure the safe delivery of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine through the Black Sea just days before it was set to expire.

  • China's Xi Jinping was filmed lecturing Justin Trudeau in an awkward exchange. It offers a rare glimpse into Xi's personal style of diplomacy.

    "That's not appropriate," Xi told Trudeau at the G20 Summit, in a rare unscripted interaction from the typically calculated Chinese president.

  • Russia attacks Ukrainian missile plant and gas production facilities

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia pounded gas production facilities and a major missile factory in new missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said. Explosions were heard in several parts of the country, including the southern port of Odesa, the capital Kyiv and the central city of Dnipro, and civilians were urged to take shelter as air raid warnings were issued.

  • Russia has not 'deployed troops to Indonesia to defend against Australia and US'

    A video has been viewed more than a million times in posts that falsely claim Russia has deployed 9,000 troops to Indonesia to help the Southeast Asian country "defend its border against Australia and the US". In fact, the narration in the clip has been lifted from a news report about Russia sending troops to Belarus; scenes in the videos have also been taken from different events unrelated to the false claim. As of November 16, 2022, there have been no official reports that Russian troops have

  • Russia's economy has finally fallen into recession, 8 months after it invaded Ukraine

    Russia's GDP contracted by 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, after a 4.1% on-year decline in the second quarter.

  • Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison

    An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, was found unresponsive Monday at a federal prison in Miami. Patterson was from Shannon, Mississippi.

  • I cannot call upon residents to return from abroad because air defence system is not able provide at least 90% protection

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stated that he cannot call upon Ukrainians to return from abroad now, since the air defence systems cannot protect the Ukrainian skies by at least 90%. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with journalists on 16 November Quote: "I can't say 'come back'.

  • See how NASA's new lunar mega-rocket sizes up to past and future astronaut launch systems

    NASA's Space Launch System is built to return astronauts to the moon. Photos and one chart show how it compares to other rockets in size and strength.

  • Paulina Porizkova Asked Friends to Buy Her Groceries After Ex Ric Ocasek Died: 'We Had No Cash'

    "I was very specifically broke," confessed Paulina Porizkova during Wednesday's new episode of Red Table Talk

  • Twitter to relaunch blue check subscription

    STORY: Twitter will relaunch its blue check subscription service on November 29.That's according to a Tweet from new owner Elon Musk on Tuesday (November 15). Musk also said changing someone's verified name would lead to a loss of the blue check until the name was confirmed to meet Twitter's terms of service.The blue check mark was reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.But a new $8 subscription option for the blue check was rolled out to anyone willing to pay.The aim is to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk tries to keep advertisers on the platform.Twitter paused its blue check subscription service last week, as the initial rollout led to a rise in the number of fake accounts.The new service is one of the earliest changes Musk has made to the social media company he bought for $44 billion.He also laid off half of Twitter's workforce earlier this month.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.

    The speaker of the House is not required to be a member of Congress and representatives have voted for candidates from outside of the House before.

  • That TikTok Y2K Sweater Is Finally Back In Stock On Amazon

    The TikTok-viral, Amazon bestselling Y2K half-zip sweater from Amazon is cute, comfy, and affordable. It's on sale for 20 percent off making it just $35 now.

  • Bond denied for man accused of Yorktown Mall shooting

    Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week.

  • Explosives Planted in Kherson Police Building Before Russian Retreat, Authorities Say

    A building at police headquarters in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson was destroyed after Russian forces planted explosives before retreating, the head of Ukraine’s National Police said on Wednesday, November 16.“Why should we be extremely careful and not rush to return to the recently de-occupied settlements? The answer is in the video,” Police General Ihor Klymenko wrote on Facebook alongside a video showing the ruins of a building within the police headquarters complex.He said no one was injured in the explosion that reduced the building to a “pile of stones.”“This is the main thing. And we will rebuild the walls,” he said.Klymenko said police had swept 400 hectares (988 acres) of liberated areas in Kherson Oblast, adding that more than four thousand “explosive items” had been seized.Russia confirmed the withdrawal of its armed forces from the region on Friday, November 11. Credit: National Police of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Webb Telescope Captures Stunning Protostar ‘Hourglass’ in Space

    NASA officials spoke at a House subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning about the status of the Webb Space Telescope, which has been capturing images of the universe near and far since early this summer. During the meeting, they revealed Webb’s latest portrait: a shot of a dark cloud called L1527 and the light emanating from a protostar at its core.

  • Arizona county leaders end hand-count lawsuit, cite recount

    Two Republicans who control the board in a rural southeastern Arizona county on Wednesday told a judge they want to withdraw a lawsuit they had filed just two days prior that sought to force their own elections director to hand-count all the ballots cast in-person on Election Day. The court filing and one of the GOP supervisors in Cochise County said they did not want to interfere with the likely recount in the race for Arizona attorney general. The Legislature this year changed the state's election recount law to greatly increase the threshold for mandatory recounts.

  • Poland, NATO say missile strike near Ukraine border was not a Russian attack

    Three unnamed U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the crushing salvo against Ukraine's electrical infrastructure Tuesday.

  • Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau at the G-20

    Chinese President Xi Jinping chastised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-20 summit on Wednesday for leaking details of a prior meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in domestic affairs. (Nov. 17)

  • Whole Foods ‘not a good partner’ for shutting Englewood store, Lightfoot says as aldermen OK $13 million in city money to reopen, rehab Save-a-Lots

    Days after Whole Foods closed its once-lauded Englewood store, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted the grocer as “not a good partner, period.” “They have not collaborated. They have not come to the table. We know who they are,” Lightfoot said Wednesday. The mayor made those comments ahead of a unanimous City Council vote to grant $13.5 million in tax-increment money to private developers to ...