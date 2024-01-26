Barber course at Genesee County jail gives men a skill to use immediately upon release

Amier Hill, left, Calvin Robinson and Calvin Clark lean in to get a better view as deputy Nathaniel Minard shows a technique to the class while cutting the beard of James Wheeler during a weekly one-hour barber course for a small group of incarcerated men as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held in an activities room of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Minard invited Hill and Clark to join the class for the day who had already graduated to help give tips and mentor others involved with their experience cutting hair for almost 10 years before ending up in the jail.

Sometimes, the best way to learn is by making mistakes. For some of the incarcerated inmates lodged at the Genesee County Jail, the mistakes they may have made in life have led them to a chance to learn something new.

In the fifth-floor activities room of the county jail in downtown Flint, chairs are aligned, and the room is readied as the buzzing sound of hair clippers soon replaces the buzzing of the security doors opening between rooms just outside the space.

It’s Thursday, and a hands-on barber class is set to begin. The men were chosen during a screening process, following their booking, to be a part of the 10-week course, offered since 2023 as part of the IGNITE (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program.

Inside the room, Deputy Nathaniel Minard, also a licensed barber, meticulously lays out the tools used in his class. “We don’t have scissors here, but we really don’t need them,” he said, pushing a barber chair into place in the center of the room.

Deputy Nathaniel Minard speaks with a group before leading a one-hour hands-on barber course with a small group of incarcerated men as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held in an activities room of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. "We had a lot of people that were interested. A lot of people that were serious but all the ones in the class really had good interviews. They were really passionate and wanting to do something more with themselves," said Minard.

LEFT: Shaqur Brewer looks over guards and combs with a set of clippers during a one-hour barber course for a small group of incarcerated men as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held in an activities room of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. RIGHT: Eryn Carver, right, adjusts his glasses while working from different angles to cut the beard of James Wheeler, during a one-hour barber course. Carver, who has worked with tattoos, uses his eye for balancing the cut.

IGNITE, created by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, launched in the fall of 2020. Swanson had noticed that generations of the same families had been incarcerated in the jail, and he wanted to change that through educational programs built on meritocracy. Jails are intended to house people awaiting trial and those who have been sentenced to shorter terms. Of the 549 currently incarcerated, Swanson said 28 have been sentenced. Through the online platform EDOVA, the men have access to thousands of courses that teach trades, while also offering GEDs, high school diplomas and college skills, and hands-on courses like the barber classes. The program is so successful that 15 states have adopted it, with more than 20 others set to come on board this year.

“There’s space to fill. If it’s not being filled with something constructive, it’s only going to fill with something destructive. They’ve been raised in a destructive home,” said Swanson, who has held 25 IGNITE commencements at the jail. “We give them an opportunity to say that’s not your future. Don’t let that define you. Let’s build you up, and let’s make you into something greater. It’s not about policy, party or race. It’s about educating people that are addicted, mentally ill and incarcerated so they never come back.”

Stanlee Fells, center, and Calvin Robinson, right, look through a book of hairstyles for inspiration during a one-hour barber course for a small group of incarcerated men as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held in an activities room of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Calvin Clark, center, talks about how he does fades while cutting hair while sitting in with a small group of fellow incarcerated men as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held in an activities room of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Clark, who had been cutting hair for 10 years before becoming incarcerated, talked about the opportunity to cut the hair of recording artist Jelly Roll during his recent visit to the jail.

Michigan’s laws no longer require a person to set foot in a school or college to become a barber, and the 250-hour course gives these students the skills to walk into a barbershop and obtain an apprenticeship, the next step on the path to becoming a barber.

So far, five students have graduated. In the previous class, one student got the chance to cut the hair of recording artist Jelly Roll, also a returning citizen (someone reentering society after being incarcerated), during a recent visit to the jail to speak and perform. “It was a boost to my ego and trustworthiness. I don’t think that that would be something you’d run into in the world. You’re just not going to run into a celebrity like that,” said program graduate Calvin Clark, still housed at the facility. “When I get out, I’m cutting hair for sure.”

As the current class of seven incarcerated men walked in single file from the day room to their seats, James Wheeler, an inmate from another unit, sat in the chair, after being cleared to participate. Fellow inmate Eryn Carver had been selected to trim Wheeler's beard ahead of a court date. “He’d been messing with me all day,” Wheeler said, as Carver quickly chimes in, making a shaving sound, before laughing.

Carver began moving around the chair, working from different angles, lining up Wheeler’s beard. Soon, others began chiming in, sharing tips and taking turns with the clippers — and the discussing the need to accept that at some point, everybody’s messed up someone’s hair.

James Wheeler, center, sits in a barber chair as Eryn Carver, left, puts on a barber jacket before cutting his beard during a one-hour barber course for a small group of incarcerated men as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held in an activities room of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Carver invited Wheeler to sit in for the class as he expressed wanting to get his beard cut before an upcoming court date.

James Wheeler, center, sits in a barber chair as Amier Hill, right, points out an area for Eryn Carver, left, to keep an eye on while trimming Wheeler's beard in front of a small group of incarcerated men during a one-hour hands-on barber course as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held on the fifth floor of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

"Thank you for coming to jailhouse cuts," shouted inmate Calvin Robinson, while standing with his arms folded as Eryn Carver pulls the cape after cutting the beard of a smiling James Wheeler during a one-hour barber course for a small group of incarcerated men as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held in an activities room of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. "I had confidence in him," said Wheeler, after Carver cut hair for the first time in class.

“While I want people to be confident and take the first step, I’m here to walk people through,” said Minard, who admits to also receiving advice on lining up a haircut on another deputy. “If they get stumped, I’ll step in.”

These students were selected because they were serious about learning, or had some experience beforehand. One spoke of how he wanted to give back, providing haircuts to people who couldn’t afford them. For another, it was about networking, and the potential to spin off into something else — he had noticed older people from his neighborhood who had gone to prison transition from street life into careers as barbers. “I want to ... teach somebody else instead of me just learning it. This could possibly open up a door for them,” Shaqur Brewer said. “Pay it forward, considering my lifestyle before this.”

Shaqur Brewer, works to clean a pair of clippers as others look on during a one-hour barber course for a small group of incarcerated men as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held in an activities room of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Deputy Nathaniel Minard, also a licensed barber, sweeps up hair after leading a one-hour hands-on barber course with a small group of incarcerated men as part of the I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) program held in an activities room of the Genesee County Jail in Flint on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

As the cut came to an end, Carver asked, “Does anybody else see anything?” “Nah he butter," replied inmate Amier Hill, using a slang term for "smooth," before breaking out in laughter. "He might owe you a couple soups. You did a good job for real.”

While the cape was removed following everyone’s approval, inmate Calvin Robinson shouted, “Thank you for coming to jailhouse cuts,” before the group returned to their cells before the evening lockdown.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Barber course at Genesee County jail gives men an immediate skill