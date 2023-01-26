Barber killed while giving a haircut weeks after his son was born, TN family says

A barber was shot and killed while giving a haircut in Tennessee just weeks after his baby boy was born, his family and officials says.

Memphis police said Darwin Hill, 29, was killed in a double shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, when someone fired shots into the house he was in, WREG reported. A woman was also critically injured.

Hill was on a house call giving a haircut when he was shot, according to WREG. His death comes weeks after he became a father of two.

Hill and his fiancée, Dariana Anderson, welcomed their son on Dec. 12, 2022, according to social media posts.

“I feel so incomplete without you…you gave me everything I wanted and never knew I needed,” Anderson wrote in a Facebook post. “You were absolutely amazing and perfect for me.”

The barber was also the father to an 8-year-old girl, WREG reported.

Hours before he was killed, Hill had attended a father-daughter dance with his daughter, according to friend Christopher Rhodes, who owns the shop where Hill worked, according to WREG.

“Seems unreal to me,” Rhodes wrote in a Facebook post. “He had just left his father daughter dance and sent me these pictures.”

His mother remembers him as “an exceptional young man.”

He was “the best daddy and boyfriend,” another family member posted. “This tragic incident has crush[ed] us all completely.”

The Memphis Police Department did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment.

