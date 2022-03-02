Barbershop Bookshelf program launches for Read Across America Day
When two Buffalo educators saw a gap in the reading abilities of their students, they decided to take things outside of the classroom to target students and make reading fun.
When two Buffalo educators saw a gap in the reading abilities of their students, they decided to take things outside of the classroom to target students and make reading fun.
At least two more superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are bound for the Maldives, according to MarineTraffic data reported by CNBC.
National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out one guest as “not a student of history” but a failed politician.
Katy Perry walked off set after Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, Grace, auditioned for American Idol.Last night, the popular singing...
Bebe Rexha rocks a string bikini while on vacay in Hawaii—and her killer abs are looking beyond toned on IG. Her go-to workouts include boxing and Pilates.
And some emoji kept things from getting too NSFW.
And she paired the sexy sheer smock with a super-high ponytail.
In an apparent attempt to avoid combat, some Russian troops have punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, a Pentagon official said, according to the New York Times.
Russia has been accused of using thermobaric weapons, also called vacuum bombs, in Ukraine. If true, it could be "a war crime," the White House said.
Seven words for Putin to worry about are painted into the street in the Lithuanian capital.
"So if anybody thinks that Putin wouldn't use something that he's got that is unusual and cruel, think again," Hill said.
The world’s highest-ranked Ukrainian tennis player, Elina Svitolina, announced today that due to the Russian invasion of her country, she would not play a “match against Russian or Belarussian [sic] tennis players until our organizations take this necessary decision.” That decision, she said, should be for the ATP, WTA and ITF to treat Russian players […]
Rihanna is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky
The former host of "The O'Reilly Factor" praised reporter Jennifer Griffin for challenging "propagandists"
First-term Georgia congresswoman spoke at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist who marveled over Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the crowd erupted in chants of "Putin! Putin!"
The three members — Vyacheslav Markhaev, Oleg Smolin, and Mikhail Matveyev — said they weren't aware a full-scale invasion would ensue.
March is going to be another huge month for streaming fans, with loads of new TV shows and movies on Netflix to enjoy. Some of the highlights include Bridgerton season two, as well as the much-anticipated new Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project. If you’re ever stuck for something new to watch, however, the streamer … The post Natalie Portman’s most controversial movie is back on Netflix appeared first on BGR.
"He's [acting] like what he said was not even that big of a deal..."
After a negative experience at work, a woman discovered a certain word is only ever used to describe female employees.
Trump’s former national security adviser recalled how the ex-president responded to sanctions on Vladimir Putin's country.
At 42, Kate Hudson's entire body is pure muscle as she poses in a minidress in a brand new IG photo dump. Switching up her fitness routine keeps her in shape.