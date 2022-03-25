'Barbershop massacre': Prattville's deadliest crime wraps with guilty plea

PRATTVILLE — Just days before he was set to go to trial in the deadliest crime in Prattville's history, Keon Cain, 23, pleaded guilty late Friday.

Cain, of Prattville, pleaded to one count of capital murder in the triple homicide at a local barbershop in 2017, confirmed Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The state took the death penalty off the table, with the approval of the victims' families.

Cain is set to be sentenced, maybe as early as next week, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

It was a last-minute plea, with Cain set to go on trial next week on three counts of capital murder.

Late on the night of July 3, 2017, prosecutors say Marty Morgan entered the Hook Up Barber and Style Shop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Highway 14. The business was closed, but a crowd of friends were inside playing dominoes, as they often did.

Shop owner Anthony Smith knew Morgan well. Morgan frequented the shop and did odd jobs there. That’s the only reason Smith let him in at that time of night, under those circumstances, prosecutors say. Behind Morgan, a tall, masked man dressed in dark clothing, toting a pump shotgun, followed.

Cain was that masked man.

What happened next is now known as the deadliest crime in Prattville history. It was a robbery gone wrong, Police Chief Mark Thompson said in the early stages of the investigation.

Moments after the pair entered the shop, two men were dead inside the business — shot and bludgeoned over the head with a broken piece of a concrete block that served as a doorstop for the front door, Assistant District Attorney Josh Cochran told Circuit Judge Bill Lewis in one of the dozens of court proceedings that have taken place since that deadly night.

Smith took a shotgun blast to the torso inside the building, then staggered out going toward a convenience store next door. He fell to the ground.

Surveillance footage from the store captured Smith crawling away. Cain, still wearing a mask came up behind him, put the shotgun, a Mossberg .410 ga., to the back of his head and pulled the trigger, Cochran said.

“It was chilling watching that,” Robinson said, before a gag order was issued in the case. “Your mind really doesn’t comprehend what you just saw — a man being executed. Then you rewind the tape and watch it again. And again.

“You still can’t believe what you saw.”

The gag order bars prosecutors and defense attorneys from making comments outside of court proceedings or motions.

The case has been dubbed “The Barbershop Massacre.”

The victims were well-known men in the community. The violence shocked this city of 45,000. Prattville prides itself on a low crime rate. On average, it records two homicides a year.

Cain has remained in jail since his arrest shortly after the crime under no bond, which is standard in a capital case. He has been represented by a series of attorneys, with several changes being made due to conflicts of interest or other legal reasons.

In previous court proceedings, Cain’s attorneys have argued points of law before Lewis. The strategy seemed to be that whoever was carrying the shotgun that night never took the mask off. Cain could not be identified as the second defendant, the strategy appeared to argue.

Morgan has pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder. He was originally indicted with three counts of capital murder. The state is recommending a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in Morgan's case.

Morgan was expected to testify at Cain's trial.

Cochran told Lewis in previous proceedings that Morgan struck Eddie Dean Scott and Al Seals Benson in the head with the concrete block, causing their death by blunt force trauma. Previous testimony during preliminary hearings brought out that Morgan also shot both men with a handgun.

