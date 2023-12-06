Barberton Community Foundation selects Josh Gordon as new executive director

Josh Gordon will become the new executive director of the Barberton Community Foundation on Jan. 16, the nonprofit announced Dec. 6.

The Barberton Community Foundation has named Josh Gordon, a longtime community advocate and the president of Full Spectrum Marketing in Akron, as executive director.

Gordon, who will take the reins Jan. 16, has served in various capacities with Barberton Community Foundation, including as BCF chairman and educational excellence committee chairman.

He has also worked on projects with the city and the Barberton City School District to promote the community.

40 individuals sought for executive director position

The foundation contracted with Finding Leaders, a search organization that helps locate educational and nonprofit leaders, to identify the right candidate for the BCF position. More than 40 individuals applied, and Finding Leaders narrowed that list down to six prospects.

Gordon brings experience in radio, TV and print journalism in addition to his work in marketing communications. He has held various leadership positions in business, most recently at FSM.

“Josh is an experienced leader with an exceptional communications background and a true passion for Barberton,” Jason Slater, chair of the foundation's board of directors, said in a news release.

Gordon also serves as the chair of the promotions committee for Main Street Barberton and is a board member at Red Oak Behavioral Health.

What will foundation's role be in new city hall?

Gordon's arrival comes at a time when the foundation is being asked to help fund a new city hall. A formal request from the Barberton City Council was rejected in a council vote last month, but the city and council are expected to further explore options with the foundation.

Tiffany Peters, the foundation's director of finance, said the foundation's role in the project, if any, was still to be determined.

"There are many more conversations that need to be had," Peters said Tuesday. "It's a very large project with complicated financing."

'Positive momentum' in Magic City

Gordon said he will operate the foundation to improve the city.

"The first question I’ll ask is — if something is good for Barberton, what is the best way for the Foundation to be a partner?" he said in a news release.

He said improving residents' understanding of what the foundation is and what it does will be a priority.

“I really want to help everyone understand how the Foundation works," he said. "The more clear our role in the community is, the better partner we can be in everyone’s shared goal of building upon the positive momentum that is happening in the Magic City."

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Barberton Community Foundation announces new executive director