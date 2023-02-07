Barberton man found guilty of murder in shooting death of Akron teen after quarrel

A Barberton man wasn’t justified when he shot and killed an Akron teen last May after they quarreled, Summit County jurors decided Monday.

Jurors found D’Lawrence Scott guilty of murder and other charges related to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jerry Davis III, his girlfriend’s brother.

D'Lawrence Scott looks back at the gallery after he was found guilty of murder Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Akron teen.

Scott, 20, showed no reaction when he heard the jury’s verdicts Tuesday afternoon. Davis’ mother nodded her head in approval, while one of Scott’s family members wept.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien will sentence Scott on Feb. 17. He faces life in prison, with the only question being how soon he’ll be eligible for parole.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien addresses jurors Monday after they found D'Lawrence Scott guilty of murder for the May 2022 shooting of an Akron teen.

Scott, who claimed self-defense, will likely appeal.

“We love you, man,” one of Scott’s family members said as he was led from the courtroom in handcuffs.

Argument becomes physical, then turns deadly

The shooting happened on May 26 at a home in the 1000 block of Biruta Street in Akron’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood where Davis lived with his sister, Diamond Davis, grandmother and two younger relatives.

Prosecutors said Scott got into an argument with Diamond that turned physical and her brother came to her defense. They said Scott fired several shots at Jerry, with one striking him in the chest.

“At the conclusion of this case, we will be asking you to find the defendant guilty of the indictment,” Assistant Prosecutor Emily Hall said in her opening statement.

Kerry O’Brien, who represented Scott, said Jerry had a gun to his client’s head.

“He fires first,” O’Brien said. “This is a case of self-defense.”

Jurors deliberate for 3½ hours

The trial concluded Monday with closing arguments. Jurors began deliberating about 1 p.m. and announced they had a verdict about 4:30 p.m.

D'Lawrence Scott is led out of the court by deputies after he was found guilty of murder for the May 2022 shooting death of an Akron teen.

Jurors found Scott guilty of murder that means purposely causing a person’s death and murder that involves causing a death as the result of a felony, which in this case involved felonious assault. They also found him guilty of felonious assault and discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

The charges included gun specifications that carry with them additional prison time.

Jurors found Scott not guilty of assault involving his girlfriend.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Brian LoPrinzi and Kerry O'Brien, who represented D'Lawrence Scott, look over verdict forms Monday after Scott was convicted of murder.

Kerry O’Brien declined to comment until the sentencing.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

