Barberton man sentenced to life in prison for raping a young girl he knew

A Barberton man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for raping a young girl he knew.

Darnell Roberson, 28, pleaded guilty Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court to rape, a first-degree felony, and burglary, a second-degree felony.

Judge Tammy O’Brien immediately sentenced Roberson to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years. She also designated him a Tier 3 sex offender, which will require him to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors say Roberson broke into the home of a woman he knew in October 2021 and sexually assaulted a young girl there.

Attorney Job Esau Perry, who represented Roberson, said his client accepted responsibility and was remorseful.

“I think justice was served,” Perry said. “It was fair to everybody involved in the case.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Barberton man gets life sentence for raping young girl