Barberton superintendent to retire; school board starts search for replacement

Baberton Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Ramnytz shows off the machine technology program at Barberton High School.

Superintendent Jeffrey Ramnytz will step down as leader of the 3,500-student Barberton City School District on Aug. 28 after more than seven years in the role.

The Board of Education announced on Facebook Tuesday that it had accepted Ramnytz's resignation at its Jan. 24 meeting. The board said it will conduct focus groups and a community survey to identify what the community seeks in a new superintendent.

"We are grateful for Mr. Ramnytz's years of dedication, leaving behind a legacy of innovation and student success!" the board wrote in the social media post.

Ramnytz seeking a change of pace

In a phone interview Wednesday, Ramnytz said he has accomplished what he set out to do as superintendent.

He said he'll continue to be involved in the community, but is ready for a change from the round-the-clock pace of running Barberton schools.

"This is a real retirement," he said. "I'm not going to make decisions or solve anybody's problems."

Ramnytz said he has worked to develop strong administrators in the district during his tenure.

"There's about a half-dozen administrators in this district that could be a superintendent," he said.

'The next level'

School board President Tom Harnden called Ramnytz an innovative educator who moved the district forward.

"He brought the school district to the next level," Harnden said Wednesday.

Harnden said Ramnytz initiated programs that benefitted students, citing the "Do Your Job" philosophy that runs through all grades in the district.

Barberton schools also emphasize a "three E's" approach to get students ready for post-graduation life, he said.

"(The) goal is to have our students ready to be gainfully employed, enlisted in the military or enrolled in college," he said.

Harnden said Ramnytz has developed an impressive administrative staff.

"I'll put our administrators up against anybody in the state of Ohio," he said.

'Everybody is good at something'

The superintendent said he has fought the narrative that a student has to go to college to be successful.

"My whole goal is, I want the kids I work with to have wonderful lives," he said.

For some, that means college. Others may prefer developing skills that lead directly to jobs in the workplace.

"Everybody is good at something," he said. "It's the job of public schools to find what kids are good at."

Superintendent turnover in Summit County's suburbs

Ramnytz is the latest superintendent in Summit County's suburbs to retire or leave in recent years.

The Revere Local School District board accepted Superintendent Michael Tefs resignation Jan. 19, effective July 31. And Tom Bratten stepped down as superintendent of Stow-Munroe Falls schools Jan. 1, citing health reasons.

Among other departures, Dana Addis left the Norton City School District to become superintendent at the Hudson City School District — replacing Phil Herman — in the spring of 2022.

Springfield Local School District Superintendent Chuck Sincere retired in December 2021 and was replaced by Shelly Monachino.

In the Manchester Local School District, longtime Superintendent James Robinson retired in June 2021, with Shaun Morgan taking over until August of this year. Robinson has since returned to take the reins.

Coventry Superintendent George Fisk took over in 2021 for Lisa Blough, who had led the district out of fiscal oversight by the state.

Pressure of pandemic, social media weigh on superintendents

Ramnytz said the job has changed, becoming in some ways more difficult during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID changed it; the political atmosphere has changed it," he said.

Ramnytz said social media, too, has added to the pressures of being a superintendent.But Ramnytz said the many rewards of the job remain.

"There's not a day … I did not look forward to coming to school," he said.

That's been true since his start coaching at Firestone High School in 1982 and stints in the Akron, Wadsworth and Barberton districts. He's been a teacher, principal and supervisor. At one point, he worked as a casual for a trucking company.

He said he's worked throughout the area, but calls Barberton his home.

"I love this place," he said. "It's a great place."

