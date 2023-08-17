"Barbie" movie passes "The Dark Knight" as WB's highest-grossing domestic film
Barbie has surpassed Batman, and Greta Gerwig is now the highest-grossing female director of all time in domestic box office sales.
Barbie has surpassed Batman, and Greta Gerwig is now the highest-grossing female director of all time in domestic box office sales.
The "Barbie" movie continues to break records since its release.
"Barbie" cosplay is about more than just wanting to wear pink, experts tell Yahoo Entertainment.
With help from Billie Eilish, these TikTok creators are coming to terms with the time they have left with their siblings. The post Siblings are lamenting the lack of time they have left together in new TikTok trend: ‘We’ve just started becoming friends’ appeared first on In The Know.
Russian moviegoers are finding ways to show their love for Greta Gerwig's blockbuster.
We love being a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world.
Margot Robbie's Barbie goes through an existential crisis that involves finding a patch of cellulite.
What the critics are saying about this weekend's big movie releases.
It's a Barbie world, and we're just livin' in it!
"Barbenheimer" was a box office success story, but theaters still face uncertainty in the back half of the year.
A Filipino American Barbie will be featured in the upcoming flick, and many Fil-Am creators couldn't be more excited. The post There’s a Filipino American Barbie in the upcoming film, and fellow Filipinos are ecstatic: ‘Now THIS is representation’ appeared first on In The Know.
The Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $20.
Marketing executives are looking at Target and Bud Light as examples of how not to react to fierce customer pushback.
The 71-year-old Golden Bachelor is breaking "taboos" around sex and aging later life.
Longtime sports journalist and Philadelphia sports fan John Gonzalez joins Dan Devine for an episode all about the Philadelphia 76ers, including James Harden’s war against the front office in an effort to get traded and what it means for Joel Embiid’s future.
Say goodbye to messy wires.
Fashion rules are the pits and it's time to break them all.
Who doesn't love a little Labor Day lawn cleanup? Save up to 30% on Greenworks electric tools right now and give your yard one last makeover before winter.
Besties, it's never too early to prep for summer 2024.
Over 68,500 five-star reviewers can't mask their excitement over this sleep hero either! Grab it on sale at Amazon.
These top-rated, editor-tested thermoses, food containers, lunch boxes and backpacks are here to get your life in gear.