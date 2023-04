Wrestle Zone

Kota Ibushi expresses his interest in working for All Elite Wrestling. Ibushi, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, left New Japan Pro-Wrestling when his contract expired at the end of January. He had been out of action since October 2021 due to a shoulder injury, but he returned to the ring at The Collective 2023;