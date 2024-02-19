Barbie queue: Doggies doll-up for Rescue the Animals' annual Fur Ball
In case you had any doubts, the Barbie Dog Fur Ball Saturday night at the Abilene Convention Center brought nearly everything its title suggested.
Benefiting Rescue the Animals, the evening's theme encouraged owners to dress themselves and their pooches in the style of Mattel's popular doll.
Barbie had a bit of a moment in 2023 with a hit movie and its subsequent Oscar buzz. About 600 people and over half that many dogs came to the evening's banquet, featuring Perini Ranch barbecue for the humans and tasty treats for their four-legged companions.
The highlights of the evening were the costume and dance contests, along with the aforementioned treats and general socializing — for persons born both with fur or without.
