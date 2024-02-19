Barbie queue: Doggies doll-up for Rescue the Animals' annual Fur Ball

In case you had any doubts, the Barbie Dog Fur Ball Saturday night at the Abilene Convention Center brought nearly everything its title suggested.

Benefiting Rescue the Animals, the evening's theme encouraged owners to dress themselves and their pooches in the style of Mattel's popular doll.

Kerri Kirby steadies her 6-year-old goldendoodle Kalli while driving her forward with a remote control for the child’s electric four-wheeler the dog is sitting in during Saturday’s dance contest at the Barbie Dog Fur Ball.

Barbie had a bit of a moment in 2023 with a hit movie and its subsequent Oscar buzz. About 600 people and over half that many dogs came to the evening's banquet, featuring Perini Ranch barbecue for the humans and tasty treats for their four-legged companions.

Princess Leah, an 11 year-old hairless Chinese crested dog, sits up in her Barbie camper as her owner Barbara O’Brien wheels her up to the costume contest Saturday.

The highlights of the evening were the costume and dance contests, along with the aforementioned treats and general socializing — for persons born both with fur or without.

Bubba, a 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, is hardly disturbed as his owner’s daughter, 3-year-old Saige Roe, walks past him to retrieve a balloon Saturday. The Barbie Dog Fur Ball at the Abilene Convention Center benefited Rescue the Animals, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

