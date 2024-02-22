Barbie truck stopping in Orlando this weekend

As 2024 continues to carry the pink wave ushered in by the “Barbie” movie last year, a colorfully decorated truck full of themed merchandise is stopping in Central Florida this weekend.

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will appear at Waterford Lakes Town Center near T.J. Maxx from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 24. Fans can explore an array of branded apparel, home goods and accessories available for purchase.

Items for sale include a graphic T-shirt, hoodie, denim jacket, baseball cap, throw blanket, corduroy tote, an embroidered patch set, necklace, keychain, coasters, glass tumbler, glass mug, accessories cup, accessories tray, plate set, pet bowl and thermal bottle. Prices for these items range from $12-$75.

Fans who purchase more than $40 in merch receive a free gift. In addition to selling collectibles, the truck serves as a colorful backdrop for photos.

The tour celebrates more than 60 years of Barbie, including her first “dreamhouse” in 1962. According to a news release about the truck tour, Mattel sells one dreamhouse every minute.

For more information, visit mattel.com, instagram.com/barbietrucktour or facebook.com/BarbieTruckTour.

