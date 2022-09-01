Barbourville man charged in stabbing incident

Sep. 1—BARBOURVILLE — A Barbourville man is in custody after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing incident that occurred downtown.

Steven Lee Broughton, 32, was arrested by Barbourville Police Sergeant Josh Lawson on one count of first-degree assault.

The charge stems from an incident that began just after noon on Wednesday as BPD was dispatched at 12:09 p.m. to investigate a stabbing on 3rd Street.

Preliminary investigation determined that the victim had been stabbed several times after which the suspect fled on foot.

School Resource Officers with Barbourville City School and Knox County Schools were notified so that facilities in the area could be placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as officers worked to locate the suspect.

Broughton was located and taken into custody by 3 p.m. He was booked into the Knox County Detention Center at 4:13 p.m., according to JailTracker, where he remained lodged at press time in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond.