Barcelona airport staff arrested on suspicion of disguising migrants

Spanish police have arrested a gang of Barcelona airport workers accused of selling uniforms and staff passes to migrants to help them bypass security and stay in Europe.

Four restaurant employees and a maintenance worker were detained on suspicion of illegally helping the migrants avoid Schengen area border controls in the airport’s transit zones.

Police said the scheme was designed to pass the migrants off as authorised airport personnel and could have led to dozens of illegal entries into Spain.

Detectives said the migrants paid “large sums of money” to the gang, supposedly in return for smuggling them into Spain and giving them unhindered access to Europe’s Schengen area.

The two suspected gang leaders were described by police as a couple who managed a restaurant in Terminal 1 of Barcelona airport, which had been open for more than ten years.

The five detainees were arrested on suspicion of 22 separate crimes of facilitating illegal immigration, although privately detectives admitted believing that the scale of the operation could have been far greater.

A spokesman for the National Police in Barcelona said: “These people knew they couldn’t get the documents they needed to legally enter Spain, like valid visas.”

The migrants should have remained in transit areas between flights to and from “non-Schengen countries”, the spokesman said, but managed to “elude controls in exchange for important sums of money and thereby enter Spain and the rest of the Schengen territory”.

‘Gang’s help was fundamental’

“The detainees offered the migrants airport employee cards they could use to pretend they were workers and leave the international transit area without going through any border checkpoints,” he added.

“The gang’s help was fundamental, given that the alleged members even accompanied them along corridors that were restricted only to airport workers.

“They also offered them uniforms and other clothes they put on in places like toilets to pass themselves off as airport employees.”

Detectives realised they had discovered “the tip of the iceberg” when they made a first arrest linked to the gang’s elaborate smuggling operation in March, the spokesman said.

“Investigators were able to observe there was a certain type of profile of the traveller who passed through Barcelona with the pretext of continuing his or her journey towards other countries, like Turkey or Ireland, when in reality they were intending entering Spain fraudulently.”

