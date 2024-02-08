Barcelona street art calls for peace in Gaza

STORY: Titled "The Children of Peace", it features statues - painted entirely in Colomina's hallmark bright red - of two children, one wearing a Jewish kippah and the other a Palestinian keffiyeh as headdress, holding hands.

They stand before a white canvas displaying a heart shape containing the peace symbol, all made with red handprints.

"This is asking for peace between the two peoples," said pensioner Renee Sanchez, 67, as she walked by. "That's what we all want. Let everyone live their lives and forget about so much hatred."

Colomina, who was not present at the site, told Reuters that he chose Barcelona because it was a "city where street art shines out to the world."

Construction workers removed the display after about four hours.

Colomina's red statues of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a toy tank have appeared in playgrounds in various parks around the world, such as New York City's Central Park, London's Regent's Park or Rome's Villa Borghese gardens.