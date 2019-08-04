After Barclay’s Earnings Beat, Should Investors Reconsider Banking Stocks?

When looking for compelling investments, investors don’t always think of the banking sector. It doesn’t help that the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points on July 31. Banks typically experience a decline following cuts as interest income makes up a substantial part of their revenues. When rates are higher, there is a greater degree of margin expansion which is the main indicator of a bank’s profitability.

However, Wall Street Journal writer, Allison Prang, doesn’t necessarily believe this will be the case. “Interest rates are already at super low levels. In 2001, when the Fed began lowering rates, the starting point was 6.5%. A decade earlier an easing campaign began when rates were around 8%. So the Fed’s move Wednesday might not pack as much punch, either in terms of spurring growth or a lending fillip. Unemployment, for example, is already at historically low levels, not on the rise,” she wrote.

Not to mention Barclays PLC (BCS) just reported a second quarter earnings beat on August 1. Its net profit reached £1.03 billion or $1.25 billion, exceeding the £988.87 million consensus estimate. The bank also increased its dividend payment by 20%, with management saying that they would pay an interim dividend of 3 pence per share.

Is this enough to convince investors to reconsider banking stocks? Some analysts and financial bloggers are saying yes. Here are 3 banking stocks that have the potential to withstand rate cuts.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPM has consistently been one of the top performing domestic banks.

It reported on July 16 that its second quarter profits reached a record high of $9.7 billion, up 16% year-over-year. EPS came in at $2.82, ahead of the Street’s expectations of $2.50. Quarterly revenue was up 4% year-over-year at $29.6 billion, surpassing the $28.9 billion consensus estimate. Its strong quarterly results were in part boosted by a tax benefit that came as a resolution of “certain tax audits”. The benefit is assumed to be a one time occurrence.

While the company lowered its guidance for net interest income from $58 billion to $57.5 billion, it has made significant efforts to diversify its revenue mix.

In May, it announced that it was set to acquire InstaMed, a medical payments firm for $500 million. JPM also launched a digital robo advisor this past month in an effort to get more banking customers to make investments with the firm.

Things only got better on July 4 when it announced a $29.4 billion stock buyback program and its plan to increase dividends from 80 cents per share to 90 cents a share.

Financial blogger, Daniel Martins, is impressed with the bank’s performance in spite of the headwinds it faced. “The large consumer and community banking business continued to thrive, helping the company to deliver impressive return on tangible common equity of 20% that is about as good as it gets in the diversified banking space. And despite sizable investments in technology, the company's overhead expenses continued to drop, this time to a ratio of 55% that is also among the sector best,” he wrote.

Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse, also believes JPM can grow even with interest rate cuts. On July 17, she reiterated her Buy rating and raised the price target from $132 to $135, suggesting 16% upside potential. The analyst boasts a 75% success rate and gets a 16% average return per rating.