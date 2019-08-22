Barclays Analyst Weighs in on 3 Chinese eCommerce Stocks

It’s no secret that the Chinese eCommerce segment has developed into a burgeoning market. According to a recent Barclays report from analyst Gregory Zhao, the country’s large population and increasing disposable incomes suggest that its current penetration rate of 24% only stands to rise.

Amid this backdrop, a new era of eCommerce is being ushered in. Zhao deems the resulting market structure a “three-kingdom phase”.

“Competition has become less about user traffic, with the focus now turning to the evolution of ecosystems, with value added services like payment, logistics, media content, marketing solutions, and offline retail integration. Based on this, Alibaba is still our preferred name in the space,” he stated. In the report, the 1.5-star analyst provides his take on Alibaba (BABA) and 2 other Chinese eCommerce Stocks.

Let’s take a closer look at what the analyst had to say about each.

JD has managed to pull off quite the turnaround.

The company has demonstrated significant margin improvement in its last few quarters thanks to an investment in expanding its geographic operations and optimizing warehouse logistics with robotics. While this investment had a negative impact on margins in the short-term, JD is now on the right track with margins expanding by 60 bps in Q2 vs 20 bps in the previous quarter. Revenue growth has also stabilized, with it gaining 23% from the prior-year quarter.

Not to mention JD is starting to embrace the team-buy model and prioritize its direct access to users on WeChat to acquire long-tail users, in order to combat the slower user growth it saw in the second half of 2018. Zhao notes that this should benefit ads and commission revenue growth on its marketplace.

That being said, the eCommerce company still has a long way to go.

“While new initiatives such as logistics and tech services provide another avenue for growth, we think the above positives have been fairly reflected in the consensus and stock price during the re-rating post 2Q earnings. In addition, while JD focuses on the retail market, it may miss some significant opportunities such as in Cloud and payment,” Zhao explained. As a result, the analyst initiated coverage with a Hold and set a $36 price target on August 19. His price target suggests shares could gain 15% over the next twelve months, with the stock already up 4% in the last five days.

The rest of the Street takes a slightly more optimistic stance on JD. It has a ‘Moderate Buy’ analyst consensus and a $37 average price target, implying 21% upside potential.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

This Chinese eCommerce stock has made substantial headway in its efforts to gain market share with its unique team-buy social-eCommerce marketplace model. Its platform allows users to share product information on social media networks like WeChat and QQ as well as form shopping teams to get a lower prices on their purchases.

“We prefer PDD to JD, in addition to PDD's better use of social network resources, we view a larger monetization potential during its move toward high-end markets,” Zhao noted.

This strategy appears to be paying off for PDD. According to its August 21 Q2 earnings release, monthly active users rose by 88% from the year-ago quarter to reach 366 million.