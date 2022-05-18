Barclays bumps up stake in Australia's Barrenjoey Capital

FILE PHOTO: A branch of Barclays Bank is seen, in London
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Britain's Barclays Plc said on Wednesday it had nearly doubled its stake in Barrenjoey Capital Partners to help expand the Australia-based investment banking boutique's business.

The move comes as investment banking boutiques in Australia seek to move away from restrictive bureaucracy and shrinking bonuses at bigger banks, by tapping clients who value niche expertise.

Barclays, Britain's third-biggest bank by market value, increased its shareholding to 18.2% from 9.9% by subscribing A$75 million ($52.72 million) in new capital in Barrenjoey, which was formed by former UBS bankers and funded by Barclays and Magellan.

Australia is an important part of its strategic growth plans in the Asia Pacific region, Barclays said in a statement.

The additional capital will be instrumental to support growth in Barrenjoey's markets business, which includes establishment of fixed income derivatives and equity financing platforms, in the next half of the year, Barclays added.

($1 = 1.4227 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aramco-Style Dividend Is What LIC Investors Seek Post Flop Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Disappointed by a 7.8% plunge that made for the world’s second-worst trading debut among large IPOs this year, shareholders of state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India will be counting on a bumper dividend if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government wants them to stay put. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of D

  • Peloton Gets Multibillion-Dollar Endorsement From Debt Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. got a vote of confidence from investors, who piled into a $750 million loan sale for the struggling home fitness company in a bet that it will deliver on a turnaround -- or that they will be paid out in the event of a sale.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultOmicron Is Turning O

  • Australia election polls show race tightening in final campaign stretch

    Australia's national election has become too close to call, polls out on Wednesday showed, as the ruling conservative coalition narrowed the gap with the main opposition Labor Party, three days before the country decides on a new government. Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the pre-polling trends as "really encouraging". Nearly 6 million voters out of an electorate of 17 million have already cast their ballots through postal votes or early in-person voting, official data showed.

  • Fortis Digital Ventures closing $100 million raise for new crypto fund

    The new fund will be run by former hedge fund veterans and engineers, including Boroughs, who previously co-founded an RIA that had $250 million in assets under management, and his co-founder, Chris Capriccio, formerly VP of engineering at LegalZoom. The fund aims to make blockchain investing easier through asset allocation, risk management and position sizing in crypto, the company said. “We want to ensure people we work with have access to this space, because the vehicles to invest in it through the traditional routes, like brokerage accounts, are severely lacking,” Boroughs said.

  • Who is Frank Atwood? What to know about Arizona's next scheduled execution

    The death row prisoner is scheduled to be executed on June 8, 2022, for murdering 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson.

  • Oil prices climb on hopes of China demand recovery

    Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country gradually eases some of its strict COVID-19 containment measures. Brent crude futures were up $1.15, or 1.0%, at $113.08 a barrel at 0042 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.62, or 1.4%, to $114.02 a barrel, paring some losses after oil prices fell by around 2% in the previous session. "Beyond the near term, less awful news on China offers a nip in the tail in the form of much higher oil demand and prices, which is positive for producers, but harmful for consumer sentiment," SPI Asset Management managing director Stephen Innes said in a client note.

  • Megan Fox reveals she cut open red-carpet jumpsuit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

    Actor shared photos while in Las Vegas with the musician for the Billboard Music Awards

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

    Warren Buffett is often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha because he's such a skilled investor that he's made billions of dollars over the course of his life. For most people, the investment Buffett suggests is a very easy one to buy -- and it's all but certain to make you a millionaire if you invest just $500 per month. Here's what Buffett suggests.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki