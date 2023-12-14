Barclays debanks Methodist church

Barclays has debanked a church in Bradford leaving it struggling to manage its finances over Christmas.

Wilsden Trinity Church has been forced to take out thousands of pounds in loans after the bank closed its accounts over money laundering fears in October.

Christine Crabtree, its minister, said the church “can’t do anything” without a working bank account and that it has been left unable to fundraise for charities this winter.

She added: “We raise money for food banks and we usually give to Action for Children. The fact that we haven’t got our bank account set up yet might mean we don’t have one until the new year.

“Just through being there and helping people in the work we do we enable much more to happen further up the chain.”

Barclays, which said it suspended the church’s account after it failed to update important paperwork, was also accused this week of shutting the accounts of two separate charities for the deaf and blind for the same reason. This was just weeks after this newspaper revealed it had closed the account of a GP surgery in Cambridge.

It comes after the Charity Commission issued a warning to banks last month for “urgent action” to prevent charities having “accounts closed or suspended suddenly for long periods of time.”

Banks are under pressure from the regulator to tighten anti-money laundering safeguards and keep account information up to date. Last year Santander was fined £108m for failing to stop financial crime.

However, the crackdown risks sweeping up small charities and businesses, some of whom have had their accounts shut under the rules.

The West Yorkshire-based church has been without a working bank account for over two months, after its accounts were suspended on Oct 8.

It has been forced to take out some £5,000 in loans from its Methodist church circuit to pay its bills and has been cut off from regular donations made via direct debit.

The church, which had been with Barclays for 20 years, claims it fully complied with a request from the bank for updated information about its account in October 2022.

Roger Morris, Trinity Church’s treasurer, said he “absolutely appreciated the importance” of the request from Barclays and “responded very quickly.”

Yet, in January of this year he said the church received the same letter again, after which he contacted the bank and learned over the phone that his initial response had been lost.

“They said I hadn’t completed the form [but] what transpired was they had lost it,” Mr Morris said.

Despite responding for a second time, in the form of a letter and an email, he said Barclays continued to issue letters warning that the account was going to be restricted.

He said the letters were sent second class, sometimes only arriving after the 10 day notice period they sought a response within had elapsed.

“I thought on each occasion that I had sorted it out,” he said, adding he was told in July by Barclays it had found the forms submitted by the church and would review them.

But, after receiving around six letters in all, a final warning came in September, while Mr Morris was in Australia. He said he phoned from abroad to explain the documents had been submitted.

In spite of this, the church’s accounts were closed the next month, he said, adding the church was now in the process of applying to other banks to open an account.

A spokesman for Barclays said: “As part of our ongoing responsibility to help prevent financial crime, and to meet our regulatory obligations, we are required to keep up-to-date information regarding our customers’ accounts.

“We share a series of communications with our customers including writing to them by post, through alert banners on our digitally active customers’ online and mobile banking as well as reminder SMS text messages and emails asking customers to supply us with some important information relating to their Barclays Business account.

“In cases where we do not receive a response with up-to-date account information, we will proceed with the application of card blocks and account restrictions, ahead of issuing final closure arrangements.

“In this instance, repeated attempts were made by the bank between March 2023 to October 2023 for the important information we had requested to be provided. As a result of not receiving the necessary information relating to the business account, we were left with no alternative but to close the account.

“We fully understand the issues this can cause customers, and while we do not accept there has been any bank error, as a gesture of goodwill we have offered to re-open their account to allow more time for the information we have requested to be provided.”

