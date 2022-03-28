Barclays hit by $590 million loss on bond blunder

The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank Barclays disclosed on Monday around a 450 million pound ($591.80 million) loss on mishandled structured products and said this meant it would have to delay a share buyback.

The lender said securities offered and sold by its structured products business for a period of around a year had exceeded the registered amount for sale, meaning they would have to be bought back at their original purchase price.

The 450 million pounds loss figure was Barclays' "best estimate at this time", the bank said, cutting its core capital ratio down to the middle of its 13-14% target range.

Barclays said it would delay a planned 1 billion pound share buyback until the second quarter, adding that it had commissioned an independent review of the matter. Regulators are also conducting inquiries and requesting information, the bank said.

Shares in the bank were down 3% in early trading.

Barclays' wider investment bank had previously proved a stellar performer for the group over recent years, helping it post a record annual profit for 2021.

Analysts at Shore Capital said in a note that the bank appeared to be "tripping over its shoelaces".

While the current share buyback has only been delayed, the error could reduce future capital distributions to shareholders by the bank, the note added.

($1 = 0.7604 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by John O'Donnell)

Recommended Stories

  • Barclays Expects £450 Million Loss on Bond Error, Delays Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc expects to take a 450 million-pound ($591 million) hit and will delay a share buyback until the second quarter after issuing about $15 billion more structured notes and exchange traded notes than it had registered for sale.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We K

  • U.K.’s NatWest Shareholding Drops Below Half After Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe U.K. government’s latest sale of NatWest Group Plc shares holds some long-awaited symbolism. Its shareholding is now below 50%, more than a decade after it stepped in

  • UK's Ted Baker rebuffs U.S. PE firm's takeover proposals

    Sycamore raised its offer for Ted Baker to 137.5 pence per share, valuing the retailer at 253.8 million pounds ($333.65 million), after its initial proposal of 130 pence per share was turned down by the British group. The revised proposal represents a premium of 39.2% over Ted Baker's closing price on March 17, when the Sycamore approach was first reported. Ted baker shares traded as high as 30 pounds in 2015, but have since crashed to trade at 126.2 pence as of Friday close.

  • GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry says he will resign from Congress

    U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced Saturday that he would resign from Congress, saying in a statement to constituents, "Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively."

  • Pelosi held bill hostage to sweeten her pot

    It’s gross that Nancy Pelosi refused to vote on Ukraine for weeks for the sole purpose of throwing it in a bigger bill to sweeten the pot.

  • Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $10,000 Into $1,223,459

    You can really turn any sum into any other sum if you invest in the stock market. For those not too familiar with the stock market, it might seem confusing or intimidating -- or complicated. It certainly can be complicated, depending on how you're going about your investing, but it can be surprisingly easy, too -- if you just stick with index funds.

  • Gold Declines After Weekly Gain as Traders Weigh War, Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped as the U.S. dollar strengthened and Treasury yields rose, sapping demand for the safe-haven asset after a weekly advance.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineBullion climbed 1.9% last week as the

  • Congress Eyeing ‘Dumpster Fire’ of Hate Talk in Spy Agency Chat Rooms

    Yuichiro ChinoBy Jeff Stein and Howard AltmanThe House and Senate intelligence oversight committees are looking into hate speech that has flourished in spy agency chat rooms over the past five years, spokespersons there tell SpyTalk. The House Armed Services Committee is also “aware of these allegations and we are working with the relevant agencies to assess the claim,” said Caleb H. Randall-Bodman, the panel’s spokesman.Dan Gilmore, who worked in an administrative group overseeing internal chat

  • Taliban ‘ban Afghan women from flying without male chaperone’

    Dozens of women were turned away from flights for not having male chaperones, according to reports

  • Afghanistan's Taliban ban women from flying without male chaperone - sources

    The Taliban have told airlines in Afghanistan that women cannot board domestic or international flights without a male chaperone, two sources told Reuters on Sunday. The move comes after the Taliban backtracked on their previous commitment to open high schools to girls, a u-turn that shocked many Afghans and drew condemnation from humanitarian agencies and foreign governments. The United States on Friday cancelled planned meetings with Taliban officials on key economic issues due to its decision on Wednesday.

  • Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights

    Afghanistan's Taliban rulers refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including some overseas, because they were traveling without a male guardian, two Afghan airline officials said Saturday. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions from the Taliban, said dozens of women who arrived at Kabul's international airport Friday to board domestic and international flights were told they couldn't do so without a male guardian. Women were denied boarding on flights to Islamabad, Dubai and Turkey on Kam Air and the state-owned Ariana Airline, said the officials.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • High Earners: This Secret Roth IRA Strategy Could Make You Wealthy

    You may be able to get your hands on a Roth IRA with this strategy that high-income earners can't stop talking about.

  • Zelenskiy asks the West if scared of Russia

    STORY: A visibly irritated Ukrainian president demanded late on Saturday (March 26) that Western nations give him tanks, planes and missile defence systems.Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he wanted only a fraction of military hardware held in stockpiles - and questioned whether NATO was scared of Moscow."Only 1% of all NATO aircraft and 1% of all NATO tanks - 1% ! We did not ask for more, and we do not ask for more. And we have already been waiting for 31 days! So who is running the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, because of threats?”Western nations have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment.But they have not offered heavy armor or planes.On Sunday (March 27), a Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor said Russia had started destroying fuel and storage centers - meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.Appearing to partially confirm that, the Russian defense ministry said its missiles had hit a fuel depot, as well as a military repair plant, near the western city of Lviv.Footage from the State Emergency Services of Ukraine purported to show firefighters battling a blaze at the depot.Local officials said four missiles had hit Lviv - which is just 40 miles from Poland's border.It's a relatively rare strike on Ukraine's West - much of the fighting since Russia's February 24 invasion - which it calls a special military operation - has been focused on the south and east.On Sunday the head of Ukraine's military intelligence said Russia was trying to split Ukraine in two - to create a Moscow-controlled region in the South.In a statement Kyrylo Budanov added that Ukraine would soon be launching guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory.

  • Thousands lie in the street in Poland, calling on US to close Ukrainian sky

    Thousands of people in Poland protested for the U.S. to close the Ukrainian sky by lying on the streets Friday.More than 4,000 people protested in Warsaw, which has seen the most Ukrainian refugees since the war began, according to the Ukrainian Volunteer Journalists Initiative. The rally, called "Stop promising, start acting!", is expected to be repeated in other cities around the world and continue to grow as more people die in Ukraine.The...

  • Snow, cold making a comeback in Northeast

    Biting winds and snow showers have made the last weekend of March look and feel more like February in the Northeast as winter returns with a vengeance. AccuWeather meteorologists say the clock is ticking on the wintry weather, however, with the cold expected to ease up during the last days of the month. The majority of the month of March has averaged more on the mild side across portions of the Great Lakes and Northeast. As of March 25, Philadelphia, averaged temperatures of 6.5 F degrees above

  • ‘He Could Have Killed Him’: Celebrities Weigh In on Will Smith Slap

    Celebrities from Judd Apatow to Will's son Jaden Smith weigh in on this year's Best Actor winner slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

  • Biden Administration Plans to Offer Second Booster Shots to Those 50 and Older

    WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is planning to give Americans age 50 or older the option of a second booster of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine without recommending outright that they get one, according to several people familiar with the plan. Major uncertainties have complicated the decision, including how long the protection from a second booster would last, how to explain the plan to the public and even whether the overall goal is to shield Americans from severe disease or fr

  • European markets push higher ahead of Ukraine-Russia peace talks

    European stocks were in the green as investors keep an eye on lower oil prices amid Shanghai lockdown and the latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

  • Bonds Flash Growth Warning as Global Stocks Mixed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds tumbled, while European stocks gained and U.S. equity futures fell on Monday as economic risks from inflation and tightening monetary policy hit sentiment. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in Ukrain