Barclays increases savings rate as banks criticised for short-changing savers

Barclays has put up the rates on some of its savings accounts by as much as 23pc after high-street banks were criticised for not passing on increases in the Bank Rate.

The one-year fixed-rate bond offered by the bank will jump from 4.3pc to 5.3pc, a 23pc increase, with its two year flexible bond jumping to 5.35pc, up from 4.4pc.

Barclays’ one-year flexible cash Isa will jump from 4.3pc to 5.3pc and its two-year offer will rise to 5.35pc.

For customers who qualify for its “premier” service, who must hold between £75,000 and £100,000, rates will improve to up to 5.5pc on a two-year flexible bond or cash Isa, and to 5.45pc for one-year options.

The flexible bonds allow customers to make up to three withdrawals, of up to 10pc of the initial deposit each time, while Barclay’s flexible Isas offer withdrawals of up to 10pc of the current balance.

The changes will take force from Tuesday and rates rises for the bank’s easy-access accounts will be published later in August.

While the rates are above the market average, they are not table-topping with several one-year accounts now offering more than 6pc.

The average one-year fixed rate bond on offer on Monday was 5.27pc, up from 5.26pc on Friday, and the average one-year fixed cash Isa was 5.09pc, according to financial analysts Moneyfacts.

The top one-year fixed-rate account currently on the market is 6.04pc with Cynergy bank, while Tesco Bank is offering 5.85pc on deposits of up to £5m.

Two-year fixes are currently offering up to 6.1pc on up to £85,000 with Recognise Bank or 5.75pc at Tesco Bank on up to £5m.

None of the top one or two-year fixed rates available can be opened in person, requiring savers to apply online or over the phone.

Longer term fixes are currently hovering just below 6pc as market volatility restricts the willingness of lenders to promise high rates for several years.

Tandem Bank is offering the best easy-access rate on the market and is the only lender to hit 5pc through its “boosted” account, which can only be opened through an app and requires savers to hold another account with the bank.

Rachel Springall, of Moneyfacts, said: “It’s good to see some positive rate increases from such a prominent brand, but as both the fixed bond and Isa market remain competitive, better rates can be found elsewhere.

“It is imperative that savers check the top rate tables to ensure they are getting the best possible return on their hard-earned cash.”

Barclays was criticised last week for changing the overdraft limits of its customers, regardless of how much money they have or how much they earn.

Barclays said it would review its customer letters, and how it carries out underlying affordability overdraft checks for customers with large deposits.

The big banks, including Barclays, have repeatedly been criticised by the Chancellor and the regulators for failing to pass on increases in the Bank of England Bank Rate.

The FCA announced that banks would be named and shamed for short-changing customers after finding that less than 30pc of interest rate rises have been passed on to customers.

The Bank of England increased the base rate to 5.25pc in early August, its 14th consecutive rise since December 2021, in an effort to curb rampant inflation.

Barclays has also come under fire for closing down hundreds of branches across the country in recent years. By the end of this year, the bank will have shuttered 1,116 branches since 2015, Which? said.

