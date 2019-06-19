Barclays names Gruber as chemicals head for Europe and Middle East: source

FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has named Gabriel Gruber as the new head of its chemicals banking team for Europe and the Middle East as it seeks to win more business after advising the likes of Evonik on their recent disposals, a source familiar with the matter said.

Gruber has 15 years of experience covering clients in the chemicals sector and was promoted to managing director last year. He takes over from Jean de Miramon who left the bank last week, the source said.

Barclays has been in the driving seat on several high profile chemicals transactions, advising Air Liquide on its purchase of Airgas in 2015 and also representing Evonik and Total on the recent disposals of their respective chemicals units.

The British bank has also strengthened its U.S. chemicals team with the appointment of Adam Abramson as head of chemicals banking for the Americas, the source said.





