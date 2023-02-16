Barclays should never have given Epstein’s banker the keys to the kingdom

Jes Staley - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

The way in which the actions of Jeffrey Epstein continue to reverberate after his death is reminiscent of shamed media baron Robert Maxwell.

Eerily, Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine, is currently serving 20 years in a Florida prison, having been convicted of trafficking children for sex on behalf of the prolific paedophile financier Epstein.

For Barclays bank, Epstein is the scandal that refuses to go away thanks to the longstanding links between former boss Jes Staley and the reviled sex predator.

The latest damaging allegations have emerged in a lawsuit filed by the US Virgin Islands Government against Staley’s former employer, JP Morgan, which it accuses of facilitating the abuse of women at Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean territory.

Epstein was a customer of the bank for 15 years and Staley, as its former private wealth chief before he was appointed boss of Barclays, “developed a close relationship with Epstein”, court documents have previously alleged. Staley has never been accused of breaking the law and is not himself the target of the legal action.

According to the latest disclosures, the pair once discussed “Disney princesses” with Staley emailing Epstein in July 2010, to say: “That was fun. Say hi to Snow White” to which Epstein allegedly replied: “[W]hat character would you like next?”.

It is claimed that the email exchange was a reference to young women and girls that Epstein was procuring. Further revelations about the extent of their relationship are likely in the coming weeks, dragging Barclays’ name through the mud again despite the fact that Staley resigned 15 months ago.

Indeed, it was only last month that the same lawsuit accused Staley of such a “profound friendship” with Epstein that “suggest[s] that Staley may have been involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation”, a charge that the American denies. In a separate victim lawsuit the following week, Staley faced accusations that he “personally observed” Epstein abusing young women, which he also denies.

The great tragedy for Barclays is that the reputational damage it continues to suffer was entirely avoidable, if only the people at the top of the bank had exercised better judgement from the start.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 15: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) - Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Staley has repeatedly denied any involvement in Epstein’s “alleged crimes”, and Barclays wasn’t to know that all this would come out. However, Staley’s relationship with the notorious billionaire sex offender was the subject of much speculation by the time the board approved his appointment in late 2015. By that point, Epstein had already been sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2008 after paying for underage sex.

Reports at the time of Mr Staley’s appointment claimed that Epstein had been privately lobbying for Staley to get the top job at Barclays back in 2012 when Bob Diamond was pushed out following the Libor-rigging scandal. (Instead, the head of Barclays’ high street arm was chosen.)

That alone should have set off alarm bells so loud that, at the very least, the bank should have postponed Staley’s appointment until it could investigate the claims thoroughly. Better still, a more astute board of directors would have erred on the side of caution and decided against it altogether.

It’s not as if there weren’t other serious red flags – court papers revealing Staley’s name and numbers were in Epstein’s personal contacts book, for example, and the promise of a grilling by MPs on the Treasury Select Committee about his links with the disgraced financier.

As Tory MP Mark Garnier, who sat on the committee back then, said at the time, MPs will want to know if Staley is “the right man for the job” and “a small part of that is the company he keeps”. If only Barclays had taken the same view.

With hindsight, the choice of Staley was even more astonishing given the bank’s past history of choosing chief executives. In Diamond, Barclays had already been badly burned by one swashbuckling American so you would have expected the board to tread extra carefully.

In choosing Staley, the bank ensured that there were questions about the character, integrity, and judgement of its new chief executive from the start – questions that repeatedly resurfaced, and not just over the extent of his Epstein connections.

By 2017, Staley was the subject of a regulatory investigation after trying to unmask a whistleblower – an “honest mistake” that resulted in fines on both sides of the Atlantic. He admitted wrongdoing and paid a financial penalty.

C.S. Venkatakrishnan - Barclays

At the same time, he had also become embroiled in an almighty bust-up with KKR, a major client, for backing his brother-in-law who had a falling out with the private equity firm over a business deal. Staley has not commented, but when the case first emerged, it was reported that Barclays was understood to believe the claims were without merit.

Then in 2019, the Epstein affair reemerged after a New York Times investigation revealed that Epstein had referred “dozens” of wealthy clients to Staley when he was at JPMorgan, and that Staley had visited him when he was in prison.

A second regulatory investigation later that year, this time into how Staley had characterised his relationship with Epstein, eventually prompted his departure. It has been the longest of long goodbyes, with Staley announcing in February 2020 he would stand down, not formally resigning until November 2021, and somehow remaining an employee until October last year.

At every stage, the bank has dropped the ball. Indeed, to add insult to injury, Staley received a £2.3m pay-off, including £107,000 to cover relocation costs to the US. This, despite the FCA report, which Staley disputes, claiming he had not been entirely upfront about his closeness to Epstein.

Barclays has chosen a safe pair of hands in C. S. Venkatakrishnan to replace Staley.

However, its track record suggests the bank tends to see-saw between radical and boring leaders.

What’s most unsettling, perhaps, is the thought of who could run Barclays next. The pendulum is bound to swing back the other way eventually. When it does, one hopes that Kim Jong-Un isn’t looking for work.