Barclays Profit Drops 8% to £1.3 Billion as Fixed Income Traders Fall Short

(Bloomberg) -- A flurry of volatility in the final three months of the year wasn’t enough for Barclays Plc’s traders, who missed estimates in both fixed income and equities to send the bank’s shares sharply down.

Fixed-income trading revenue rose to £976 million ($1.2 billion), short of expectations. Equities trading revenue of £440 million also disappointed.

The bank also said it would start a fresh buyback of as much as £500 million of shares, roughly in line with consensus at a time when some European rivals have announced a jump in payouts alongside earnings.

The worse-than-expected results weighed on profit before tax, which dropped 8% to £1.3 billion, below the £1.44 billion analysts in a Bloomberg survey were expecting.

Shares fell 8.2% at 8:23 a.m. in London, erasing about half of its 2023 gain so far.

“We are cautious about global economic conditions, but continue to see growth opportunities across our businesses through 2023,” Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said in a statement.

The bank’s dealmakers also missed estimates amid an industry-wide slump with investment banking fees falling to £480 million in the final three months of the year. Still, Venkatakrishnan — who is currently undergoing treatment for a form of cancer — said in a pre-recorded message to journalists that the bank was still committed to investing in dealmaking talent.

In the corporate bank, the lending business had another tough quarter after recording fair value losses on leveraged lending that pulled it to a loss of £128 million for the period. The bank said in a presentation that its leveraged lending commitments were down 50% compared to the first half of the year.

Chief Finance Officer Anna Cross said on a media call with journalists that the leveraged loan writedowns are broadly in line with peers.

Transaction banking profits rose 78% year-on-year to £808 million for the quarter. Overall, the corporate and investment bank’s revenue of £2.58 billion was behind expectations.

The results capped a year in which Barclays faced a litany of charges tied to litigation and conduct, partly to cover buying back US investment products it mistakenly oversold as well as a settlement for a long-running probe into staffers’ usage of unapproved messaging channels. Such risk and control issues resulted in a reduction of about £500 million in the size of its 2022 bonus pool, according to the firm’s annual report.

UK Bank

The British bank had warned higher litigation and conduct charges would add to expenses this year. Total costs rose 6% to £4 billion for the final three months of the year.

At Barclays UK, net interest margin — a key measure of profitability that measures the difference between what a bank pays for deposits and collects on loans — rose to 3.1%. Meanwhile the bank’s consumer, cards and payments business, which counts JetBlue Airways Corp. and Gap Inc. as partners, saw revenue surge 46% to £1.3 billion, in line with the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The lender joined rivals in setting aside more money to cover potentially souring loans on its books. The firm’s impairment charge for the quarter rose to £498 million, slightly above the £466 million analysts were expecting.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Barclays’ 17% miss on 4Q equities trading income, lower-than-expected £500 million buyback plan and underwhelming 2023 guidance on UK net interest margin of more than 3.2% (vs. consensus of 3.28%) could dampen sentiment.

Jonathan Tyce, BI banking analyst

(Updates with details throughout.)

