Barclays profits hit by £4.8bn bad loan provisions

Woman at Barclays cash point
Woman at Barclays cash point

Barclays has reported a big drop in annual profits, having set aside billions of pounds for loans expected to turn sour.

The bank reported a 30% fall in pre-tax profits to £3.1bn for 2020, down from £4.3bn in 2019.

It was forced to set aside £4.8bn to cover loans unlikely to be paid back amid the economic fallout of Covid.

Despite that it announced it would resume dividend payments of 1p per share to shareholders.

It is also set to return cash to investors via a share buyback of up to £700m.

In December, UK banks were told they could start paying shareholders dividends again. They had ceased making dividend payments in March last year in order to keep hold of capital and absorb bigger shocks from potential loan losses amid the Covid pandemic.

On Thursday, the banking giant revealed £492m was set aside to cover expected defaults by borrowers in the final three months of 2020, though that was down nearly a fifth on the previous quarter.

Barclays added that investment banking trading had off-set the impact of the Covid crisis on its retail arm, with its "best ever year" for markets and banking income helping to keep the group in profit.

'Resilient and diversified'

Barclays has been one of the biggest providers of emergency loans during the coronavirus crisis.

The bank warned that pandemic-related costs would remain high throughout the coming year, but that it expected loan loss charges to be "materially below" last year's hit.

Barclays said it had already given out £27bn worth of government-backed loans to businesses and provided more than 680,000 payment holidays globally for customers with mortgages, credit cards and loans.

"We expect that our resilient and diversified business model will deliver a meaningful improvement in returns in 2021," group chief executive Jes Staley said.

Banking analyst Philip Augar told the BBC's Today programme that "it's clearly not great news" for the bank.

"I suppose the consolation for the economy and for Barclays shareholders is that it could have been worse.

"The amount that they've been providing against bad loans has been less, quarter by quarter, and that might be a sign that we're past the worst, but they're pretty cautious in what they say."

He added that he felt it was "prudent" decision for the bank to resume payments to shareholders.

Pay-outs under scrutiny

In its annual report published alongside the results on Thursday, Barclays revealed the staff bonus pool was 6% higher than the £1.5bn shared out in 2019.

It said this represented a "relatively modest increase across the investment banking businesses, reductions for all other businesses and appropriate recognition for the contributions of our more junior colleagues".

Mr Staley's awards took his total pay to £4.01m last year, although that was down on the £5.9m paid out in 2019.

Dividends and bonuses against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis will remain in sharp focus this week. State-backed banking giant NatWest is also set to report its annual results on Friday.

Looking ahead, Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said that coronavirus vaccine developments had boosted the outlook for the economy and banks.

He said: "Should the rollout of the vaccine lead to a quicker than expected economic recovery, it could even result in provisions for bad debts being significantly lower than the ones the banks announced last year."

But he warned: "Headwinds remain for the sector in light of historically low interest rates, which put severe downward pressure on margins."

