Barclays, KeyBanc Pull Out of Controversial Prison-Bond Deal

Danielle Moran and Amanda Albright
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc pulled out of its role as lead underwriter of a municipal-bond sale that was set to build two prisons owned by CoreCivic Inc. in Alabama after the bank faced criticism from activists and investors. KeyBanc Capital Markets, another underwriter, also said it was resigning from the transaction.

“We have advised our client that we are no longer participating in the transaction intended to provide financing for correctional facilities in the State of Alabama,” Barclays said Monday through a spokesman in an emailed statement. “While our objective was to enable the State to improve its facilities, we recognize that this is a complex and important issue. In light of the feedback that we have heard, we will continue to review our policies.”

KeyBanc Capital Markets has “resigned” from the transaction, a bank spokesperson said via email. A representative for Stifel Financial Corp., another underwriter, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The banks’ decisions to pullout of the transaction is highly unusual for the municipal-debt market, given that the debt was initially set to be issued last week and pricing levels were already being circulated among potential investors.

Barclays’ initial participation in the transaction was controversial because two years ago it announced that it would no longer provide new financing to private prison companies, whose model of profiting from incarceration has drawn controversy for years. Other banks, including Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co., also said at the time that they were severing ties with the industry.

Barclays had come under pressure from advocacy groups. The bank’s membership in the American Sustainable Business Council and partner organization Social Venture Circle was terminated last week because of the bank’s plan to lead the bond sale.

While the issuance wouldn’t have been considered CoreCivic debt, the bonds were being issued for Government Real Estate Solutions of Alabama Holdings LLC, which is 100%-owned by CoreCivic. The Alabama Department of Corrections was set to lease and run the prisons.

Related: Barclays Kicked Out of Business Group Over Prison-Bond Work

(Adds details on KeyBanc Capital Markets resigning from transaction.)

