Barclays tops profit forecast on trading boom

FILE PHOTO: A branch of Barclays Bank is seen, in London
Lawrence White and Iain Withers
·2 min read

By Lawrence White and Iain Withers

LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays beat forecasts with a small rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as a strong performance in fixed income trading alleviated loan loss charges and helped it bounce back from a costly trading error.

The British bank made a profit before tax of 2 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) in July-September, up from 1.9 billion pounds in the same period a year ago and above analysts' average forecast of 1.8 billion pounds compiled by the bank.

Income in the fixed income, currencies and commodities business (FICC) doubled to 1.6 billion pounds from a year earlier as volatile markets saw heavy trading by clients.

That helped Barclays to grow profits, in contrast to Wall Street rivals which earlier this month reported a downturn as they set aside more rainy-day funds to cover losses from borrowers and turbulent markets choked off investment banking activity.

Barclays' surge in FICC income compared favourably with U.S. peers such as Morgan Stanley, which saw revenues from similar business rise 33% in the same period.

European rival Deutsche Bank saw fixed income trading revenues rise 38%.

Barclays' recent performance has been marred by a trading blunder that saw it agree a penalty of $361 million with U.S. regulators for what they described as "staggering" failures that led the bank to oversell nearly $18 billion worth of investment products.

The error has cost the bank hundreds of millions of pounds this year, but it did not incur an additional hit in the third quarter, instead booking a 29 million pound gain after benefitting from a hedge on its losses.

Barclays said the net loss arising from the error over the year to date was 600 million pounds.

The bank's results come amid the most turbulent period in Britain's politics and economy since the 2016 Brexit referendum, with Rishi Sunak appointed prime minister on Tuesday following the implosion of Liz Truss's administration.

Truss's programme of unfunded tax cuts to fuel growth triggered a crisis of investor confidence that led to a spike in mortgage prices, piling pressure on borrowers.

That came on top of an already worsening cost of living crunch for customers, sparking fears that banks which had been benefiting from higher interests rates will suffer more loan losses from squeezed household finances.

Barclays set aside 381 million pounds in the quarter to cover potentially soured loans – topping up its provisions for the year to 722 million – to reflect the deteriorating outlook.

($1 = 0.8731 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White and Iain WithersEditing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Barclays Profit Jumps on Market Volatility

    The British bank’s third-quarter profit rose 10%, reflecting increased use of consumer credit cards and market volatility that boosted trading revenue.

  • U.S., Brazil boost Iberdrola's profit, offset Spanish woes

    Europe's biggest utility Iberdrola posted a 29% rise in nine-month net profit on Wednesday as a strong performance in the U.S. and Brazilian markets and bigger investments in renewables offset a fall at home in Spain. The company reported a net profit of 3.1 billion euros ($3.09 billion) for the January-September period and said geographical diversification allowed it to maximise growth and benefit from positive currency swings. In Spain, however, net profit fell by 14%, hampered by summer droughts, Iberdrola said.

  • Chip Maker SK Hynix Slashes Capital Spending

    South Korea’s SK Hynix, one of the world’s biggest chip makers by revenue, halved its planned investments for next year due to deteriorating market conditions, as the semiconductor industry’s downturn continues.

  • How much do Amazon delivery drivers make? Annual and hourly wage breakdown.

    Amazon delivery drivers make an average annual income of $43,207, or $21 an hour. Amazon Flex drivers make between $18 to $25 an hour.

  • Ex-Barclays banker raises claim over sexism, working hours to $4.6 million

    A former Barclays banker has raised a claim for damages against the bank over sexism and a failure to adjust her working hours to about 4 million pounds ($4.6 million) from 560,000 pounds, a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. Anca Lacatus, an analyst in the rates options structured trading department from 2016 to 2020, won an employment lawsuit against the bank last year in which she argued her line manager used sexist language and that she had to work 40-48 hours per week on average while suffering from progressive endometriosis. Although she lost her claim for unfair dismissal or breach of contract in September 2021, her success in the sexist element of her claim - which centred on her line manager using the term "birds" to refer to female employees - was seen as a victory for women battling "banter" in London's financial centre.

  • China Stock Rally Fizzles as Covid Spurs Wuhan District Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong pared gains as the city of Wuhan locked down one of its central districts after Covid cases were found.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnThe Hang Seng China Enterprises In

  • Another EV Price Cut In China. This Is Getting Real.

    Prices for the electric Aito M5 sedan and M7 SUV are coming down in China. EV price cuts might trouble investors.

  • Deutsche Bank reports big jump in profit despite slump in dealmaking

    Deutsche Bank on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit as a trading boom at its investment bank offset a nosedive in dealmaking, but executives highlighted risks to the economy in the months to come. This year the bank and its chief executive Christian Sewing aim to deliver on targets set out in a costly overhaul launched in 2019. "We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals," Sewing said.

  • Reckitt upbeat on sales outlook as prices rise

    Britain's Reckitt Benckiser on Wednesday said its full-year sales would be at the upper end of previous guidance and reported better than expected quarterly sales, helped by sweeping price rises. Reckitt and other consumer goods companies, from Procter & Gamble to Nestle, are raising prices sharply this year, enabling them to pass record energy and supply chain cost increases on to consumers. Reckitt, whose products also include Lysol cleaning products and Strepsils throat lozenges, said it continues to target growth in adjusted operating margins.

  • These Twenty States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks

    Although there’s little to see in terms of federal relief from record-breaking inflation, some states are stepping up to help their residents face our current economic reality. Twenty states are sending (or already sent) one-time rebate checks or other payments to eligible taxpayers. While these payment amounts aren’t as large as the federal stimulus checks for 2021 pandemic relief, they could make a difference for families getting slammed by inflation. Read on to see if you live in a state send

  • Britain’s Economy May Be Sputtering, but Its Whisky Business Is Booming

    The past couple of years have been great for Scotch exports.

  • Hedge Funds Are Slashing Leverage to Weather Market Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have cut portfolio leverage this year in a conservative turn that has sucked borrowed money from global markets, adding selling pressure to stocks and bonds.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise

  • Mercedes-Benz: top-end, battery-electric sales hampered by supply bottlenecks - CFO

    Mercedes-Benz expects top end vehicle sales to rise in the single digits and said battery-electric vehicle production was hampered by production bottlenecks this year as it released third quarter results on Wednesday. The carmaker had said in July it expected top end vehicle sales to grow by 10%. It was no longer holding as many unfinished products as it was at the height of the semiconductor shortage, chief financial officer Harald Wilhelm said in an analyst call, but inventories were higher because finished products had not yet been delivered.

  • Snap’s Evan Spiegel Slams the Metaverse, Touts Own AR Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Snap Inc. founder Evan Spiegel rubbished the idea that future computing will migrate into a virtual world dubbed the metaverse, arguing most people prefer a lighter touch known as augmented reality.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas.

  • Puma confirms operating profit, sales outlook after Q3 results

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German sportswear maker Puma reiterated its full-year operating result and currency-adjusted sales outlook on Wednesday, despite uncertainty on the global market, after what it said was its best third quarter in the company's history. Despite continued effects of COVID-19-related lockdown measures in China, Puma saw sales growth in the Asia/Pacific region for the first time this year in the third quarter, it said. "Improved product availability due to a more stable supply chain, better than expected sell-through and Puma's continued global brand momentum overcompensated all the negative external factors," said Gulden.

  • Spotify accuses Apple of impeding its fledgling audiobook business

    Spotify launched its audiobook business just last month with 300,000 titles, but is now saying that Apple is engaging in "anticompetitive" behavior.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • What Warren Buffett Said 20 Years Ago Still Holds True With the Market Down 23% Again

    The S&P 500 is down 22% year to date, as of this writing -- one of the worst one-year performances in many investors' lifetimes. Investors love a good quote from investing great Warren Buffett. Back then, Buffett said he had an "aversion" to buying stocks and he consequently bought very little.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable