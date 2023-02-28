Bardstown City Schools employee facing sexual abuse charges, local police say

A former Bardstown City Schools employee was arrested on sexual abuse charges last week after the school district reached out to Bardstown Police, a release from the department said.

The school district called Bardstown Police on Feb. 2 with a request to "assist them with an investigation regarding misconduct of an employee," a release published last week said. On Feb. 20, 49-year-old Jeremy Dale was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment with physical contact, no injury, Kentucky court records show.

Dale posted a $5,000 bail the day of the arrest, according to court records, and is required make it to all court appearances and have no contact with the complaining witness.

Superintendent Ryan Clark said in a letter to school district employees and families of students that officials had been notified of Dale's behavior through their S.T.O.P. Tipline, an anonymous reporting tool. He also said Dale was fired from his teaching position at Bardstown High School and they would notify the situation to the Education Professional Standards Board.

Clark sent separate letters to parents and staff notifying them that Dale had been arrested and detailing the charges against him. He also said the district does not tolerate "any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students," the letter addressed to the parents said.

