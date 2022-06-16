Bardstown Road business shot at Wednesday with owner inside, suspect identified

A resale and consignment store in the Highlands neighborhood was shot into Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD officers responded to Encore Resale in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road about 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they were told multiple shots were fired into the business.

LMPD spokesperson Angela Ingram said Thursday afternoon that according to the department's investigation, the suspect "appears to suffer from a level of mental illness." Police are working to secure a warrant for that individual's arrest, Ingram said.

Ingram said the shooter also shot a person in a neighboring apartment after shooting into the business. The suspect knew both people who were targeted, she said.

The boutique specializes in designer and fine quality men's clothing, shoes and accessories typically sold for a third of what you'd spend in a retail store.

No customers were in the building at the time of the shooting, but the owner was inside, who did not suffer any injuries, according to LMPD.

A call to the business was not immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Encore Resale building shot at Wednesday with owner inside